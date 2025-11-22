For the first time in nearly eight years, Paul McCartney played a certain Wings song during his latest stop on his 2025 Got Back Tour.

During his show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, McCartney and his band performed “Mull of Kintyre,” a single released by Wings in November 1977.

They performed it with the Paris Port Dover Pipe Band. This was fitting, given that the song includes bagpipes on the original recording.

While it was not featured on an album, he included “Mull of Kintyre” on his Wings Greatest, All the Best, Wingspan: Hits and History, and Pure McCartney compilations. Additionally, it was included as a bonus track on subsequent reissues of London Town.

The last time McCartney had performed “Mull of Kintyre” was on Dec. 16, 2017, during his One on One Tour. He played it 13 times that year, and he performed it four times the year before.

Paul McCartney's 2025 Got Back Tour is winding down

Article Continues Below

There are now only two shows remaining on McCartney's 2025 Got Back Tour leg. He has performed 18 shows across North America since the 2025 leg began on Sept. 29.

Now, he will perform two shows at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 24 and 25. Perhaps more surprises are in store for the final two shows.

The Got Back Tour is rounding out its fourth year. McCartney returned to North America for 20 shows in 2025 after starting the tour there in 2022.

He has taken it around the globe in 2023 and 2024 before bringing it back. Now, McCartney is performing in cities that he missed the first time around.

His future plans remain unclear. Perhaps he will announce another leg of the Got Back Tour. More than likely, if he does, it won't be in North America again.

The Got Back Tour is McCartney's first since the Freshen Up Tour concluded in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in touring, and now he has been out on the road every year since 2022.