The Los Angeles Rams ensured a breakout star would not reach the open market, finalizing a new deal to keep standout linebacker Nate Landman in town. Retaining the fourth year veteran secures one of the league’s most productive defenders and underscores an offseason acquisition win that helped elevate the Rams defense in 2025 into one of the team’s biggest strengths. It also signals that the linebacker is now viewed as a long term cornerstone rather than a short term bargain.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday to report that the Rams had moved quickly to bring back one of their best finds from last offseason in time for the stretch run, noting the news was first shared in a post made by SportsTrust Advisors, the linebacker’s agency.

“The #Rams lock in one of their best offseason acquisitions.”

Rapoport also took to the platform with details on the agreement.

“The #Rams and LB Nate Landman agreed to terms on a 3 year, $22.5M deal with, $15.6M guaranteed, source said. He was playing under the veteran minimum deal of $1.1M this year.”

The rise of the 27-year-old linebacker makes this new contract one of the clearest success stories of LA's offseason acquisition strategy. After arriving from the Atlanta Falcons on a veteran minimum deal, he quickly seized the starting role in the middle of the Rams defense and became the on field voice of the unit. His production matched the responsibility, piling up tackles, forcing fumbles, and delivering steady coverage snaps that gave the coaching staff a reliable tone setter at all three levels.

For the Rams organization, resigning Landman before free agency keeps a leader in place for the next three seasons and sends a message that high level play gets rewarded. For the linebacker, the deal turns a short term bet on himself into long awaited security. With a prime time matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck, L.A. can now focus on the field knowing a key part of the future defense is locked in.