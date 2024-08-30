ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the road as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Twins Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Pablo Lopez

Kevin Gausman (12-9) with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Guasman went seven innings, giving up two hits and surrendering one run. He would strike out ten in a win over the Angels

2024 Road Splits: Gausman is 7-3 on the road with a 2.47 ERA and a .226 opponent batting average on the road this year.

Pablo Lopez (12-8) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Lopez went seven innings with four hits and a walk. He would not surrender a run in a win over the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits:

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +138

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are tied for 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .322 this year with a .398 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 27 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 81 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .219 this year but with a .298 base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 67 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .219 this year with a .302 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 66 times on the year.

Alejandro Kirk has been solid as of late. He is hitting .250 with a .280 on-base percentage. Krik has two doubles, a home run, and six RBIs while scoring two runs. Addison Barger has also been solid this week. He is hitting .400 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .429 with a home run, four RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. The Blue Jays are hitting .241 in the last week with 31 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Blue Jays gave 34 career at-bats against Pabloe Lopez. They have hit just .118 against him. One of those hits is from Kevin Gausman. Daulton Varsho is one for eight with a double, while George Springer is one for six.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 48 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 50 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .255 with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 51 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Trevor Larnach has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs scored. Matt Walner has been solid as well this week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Manuel Margot has also been solid. He is hitting .462 in the last week but has just one RBI and one run scored in the last week. The Twins are hitting .243 in the last week with 22 runs scored in six games.

Current Twins have 111 career at-bats against Kevin Gausman. They have hit .297 against him. Royce Lewis has been great, going 4-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Christian Vazquez has the most experience. He's just 5-26 with a home run and an RBI. Finally, Carlos Santana is 6-19 with four doubles, a home run, and six RBIs.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

Kevin Gausman has been great this month. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA. Further, the Blue Jays have won seven of their last eight games with Gausman on the mound. Pablo Lopez has been just as good as of late. He has not given up a run in his last two starts, going 13 innings. He has a 2.24 ERA this month, giving up just six earned runs over 24 innings and four starts. The Twins have also hit well against Kevin Gausman. They have the better offense overall, so take the Twins in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-164)