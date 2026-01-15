Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams proved to be a valuable free agent addition. He even overcame an injury scare to will the Rams past the Carolina Panthers.

Adams now has L.A. teammates soon entering free agency ahead of the 2026 cycle. Even leading wide receiver Puka Nacua heads to '26 with one year left on his rookie deal and at some point will likely command big bucks.

This tends to be the time of year when those pending free agents think about their next destination. Except Adams fired off this “grass ain't greener” statement to Stephen A. Smith Wednesday.

“I don't care what you seen me do — forcing trades and ending up playing with an old friend or whatever the case may be. Or if it's a coach that you always really wanted to play for. I always tell them the same thing over in this building — ‘It ain't greener than this,'” Adams said.

Davante Adams clarifies past offseason moves before Rams

Adams ended up playing for three different franchises since 2024.

“I jumped around a few different times and tried a few things. But that's what my heart truly told me to do,” Adams explained. “I made some calculated decisions with my wife, family, and even the clubs.”

Through it all, “We always left in a respectful position.”

Adams additionally clarified that he never barged in outlining his list of demands.

“I never really went in barking at any of these coaches or GM's saying ‘this is what I need.' It was always a respectful transaction. We always dealt with it the right way,” he said.

But now, he's helping play the role of guidance counselor for pending free agents.

“Just being here, I let them know, it ain't going to be greener than this,” he said. “Whatever you do, make sure you stay in this building and appreciate a building like this.”

Adams will soon face a familiar foe in the Chicago Bears alongside Matthew Stafford. Both one-time NFC North rivals will aim to end the Bears' NFL Playoffs run after toppling Adams' former team the Green Bay Packers.