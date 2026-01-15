We've got the Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the top eight teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Texans' defense was firing off on all cylinders as the team beat the Steelers 30-6. Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense held Justin Herbert and the Chargers to just three points of offense. But only one team can advance to the Conference Championship Round.

Texans vs. Patriots Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Houston Texans will defeat the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round 31-21.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 5 HOU 10 10 8 3 31 #2 NE 0 7 0 14 21

The Texans' defense continues to dominate, helping the team win big games. LB E.J. Speed helped the defense earn their third touchdown in two weeks after picking off Drake Maye and returning it for a 21 Yd score. By the beginning of the second quarter, the team had a 13-0 lead, thanks to Ka'imi Fairbairn's two field goals.

The Texans went on to take a 20-0 lead after RB Woody Marks ran for an 18 Yd score. But New England quickly responded as RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 1 Yd run the following drive.

However, the Patriots couldn't build on that success as they went silent again in the third quarter. Houston scored once more as C.J. Stroud found WR Jaylin Noel for a 13 Yd score. The team also converted the two-point conversion to take a 21-point lead.

The Patriots wasted no time going back down the field to score again. This time it was RB TreVeyon Henderson, who caught a 9 Yd touchdown pass from Drake Maye. Unfortunately for them, the Texans managed to waste another six minutes to score a FG and make it 31-14.

Maye ended up scoring once more in garbage time. The Patriots failed to recover the ball on the onside kick attempt, leading to a Houston victory. Despite the team's solid record and roster, they simply were not prepared for Houston's tough defense.

With the win, the Texans advance to the Conference Championship game to play against the Buffalo Bills or Denver Broncos.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 34 Yd FG, 8:57 (HOU 3-0)

HOU – E.J. Speed, returned interception 21 Yds (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 6:28 (HOU 10-0)

Second Quarter:

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 41 Yd FG, 14:56 (HOU 13-0)

HOU – Woody Marks, 18 Yd run (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 9:36 (HOU 20-0)

NE – Rhamondre Stevenson, 1 Yd run (Andres Borregales kick), 8:17 (HOU 20-7)

Third Quarter:

HOU – Jaylin Noel 13 Yd pass from C.J. Stroud (two-point conversion), 0:29 (HOU 28-7)

Fourth Quarter:

NE – TreVeyon Henderson 9 Yd pass from Drake Maye (Andres Borregales kick), 12:06 (HOU 28-14)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 34 Yd FG, 6:40 (HOU 31-14)

NE – TreVeyon Henderson 1 Yd pass from Drake Maye (Andres Borregales kick), 1:56 (HOU 31-21)

Overall, that wraps up our Texans vs. Patriots Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.