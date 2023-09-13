Blue Meridian Partners has donated $124 million to The HBCU Transformation Project, per a press release by the organization. The donation increases the total investment for the project to $184 million and will expand The HBCU Transformation Project's work in creating systemic improvements for the nation's 101 HBCUs. A large portion of the $124 million donated will be used to jumpstart high-return technology initiatives at several HBCUs around the nation to build sustainable technology initiatives, develop and test new strategies, and more.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the United Negro College Fund, and the Partnership for Education Advancement (Ed Advancement) with 40 HBCUs working with the collective. More HBCUs are expected to join in this school year. The money will also be used to assist the three entities in growing the program.

UNCF president and CEO Michael L. Lomax and “As the new academic year begins, we welcome returning students and extend a special greeting to members of the class of 2027. While these extraordinary students will bring positive changes to their families, communities, and the nation, HBCU leaders are also focused on the classes of 2037 and 2047, and we recognize that our institutions must evolve to give future generations the educational experiences they need. The Transformation Project will ensure that HBCUs continue to be drivers of economic mobility and champions for racial equity long into the future.”

James Runcie, CEO and Co-Founder of the Partnership for Education Advancement added, “The HBCU Transformation Project will deliver permanent, sustainable, and systemic improvement: more students, more graduates, bigger endowments, and new opportunities to advance economic mobility. HBCUs will be at the leading edge of transformation and infrastructure enhancements that will impact student outcomes well into the future,”