Blue's Clues alum Steve Burns wanted to check in with everyone to see how it's going.
It's especially timely after the release of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and all of the allegations at Nickelodeon — the network where Blue's Clues came from.
In the TikTok clip, wearing glasses and staring at the camera, he says, “Hey, I'm just checking in. Tell me what's going on.”
For about a minute, he nods as if listening intensely to what anyone is saying.
When the video ended after about a minute, he said, “Okay. All right, well, it's good to hear from you. And you look great, by the way.”
This had all kinds of nostalgia for kids who grew up with the star watching the popular Blue's Clues show Burns hosted from 1996 until 2002. It must have been effective since the short clip has over 6.3 million views and over 41K comments.
The check-in comes after Elmo, another famous kid star from Sesame Street, asked how everybody was doing in January, which led to a barrage of comments.
Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?
— Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024
The post received national attention via news outlets because it highlighted how people were feeling, which, in most cases, was miserable.
Steve's post seemed more optimistic from commenters, who were mainly happy to hear from him. They seemed to mostly want to be ensured that Steve didn't go through the turmoil that others had at the kids' network.
After he posted the clip, all kinds of responses came in, from a ton of “thank you's” to detailed information about their personal lives.
“Please tell me that Blue's Clues was always a safe place. After that documentary, I can't have this place be sad too,” wrote Max.
“Steve checking up on the now grown up kids he left behind is another level of full circle moment,” penned kingambit.
Someone else wrote, “Steve and Elmo being the only ‘people' from my childhood still caring to check in is not what I expected back then.”
Steve Burns's departure from Blue's Clues
The host left the popular show with many questions because nobody knew why or what happened to him. Internet rumors of him being dead went wild.
As he told the Huff Post in 2016, he departed because it was just his time.
“I left the show because it was just simply time to go,” he said. “I was pretty much playing a boyish, older-brotherish kind of character on the show. I was getting older; I was losing my hair; a lot of the original gangsters on the show, like the people who created it, were all moving on to other careers. It just felt like time. I just had a gut feeling like it was time to go.”
The new message that Blue's Clues' Steve Burns put out proves that we love nostalgia and everyone can use the occasional check-in. Let's hope they continue from them, and maybe some other childhood star we all idolized.