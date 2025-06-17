Cam Ward will be trading in the football field for the small screen in the first look at his new documentary series.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback, who was a majorly an unknown high school football player who later became a standout quarterback for Miami, before his rise to the spotlight as the No. 1 draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will be sharing his journey on Tubi's Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story. The six-part series is set to premiere in September on the streaming service, according to Variety.

“Being overlooked — in my shoes, it was a blessing and a curse,” Ward said in a statement. “I overcame the curse by turning adversity into strength and I have played with nothing to lose, which is a blessing. It means you bring it all and leave it all out there on the field and in life.”

The docuseries was originally pitched as a Zero Star series that would focus on several athletes who had a similar story to Ward, but the Firebrand Media Group confirmed that it will now be solely focused on the Titans quarterback.

“Cam’s journey isn’t just about football — it’s about heart, belief, and the power of second chances,” said director and Firebrand partner Alec Roth per the outlet. “This series gives viewers an unfiltered look at a young man who was told ‘no’ at every stage yet refused to quit. From backyard games in West Columbia to draft night glory, Cam’s story unfolds across six episodes filled with raw emotion, defining moments, and behind-the-scenes access. It’s a modern hero’s journey — and a blueprint for anyone who’s ever felt overlooked.”

Tubi is known for lifting up independent creatives and will be fully backing the release of the docuseries.

“We’re proud to partner with Tubi for the exclusive premiere and national release of ‘Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story,’” said Head of Revenue and Distribution at Firebrand Media Group Jeff Symon. “Tubi has shown tremendous support for our creative vision, allowing us to stay true to the heart of this story while also backing the series with the promotion it deserves. We’re excited for audiences everywhere to experience Cam’s inspiring journey.”

Ward's story was picked up to inspire other athletes who have had similar stories.

“From zero star to No. 1 pick, Cam Ward’s story is a rallying cry to all underdogs to face adversity head-on,” said Sam Harowitz, Tubi’s senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships. “With Firebrand Media Group, we’re excited to bring this docuseries to Tubi viewers, offering an intimate portrait of the young man behind jersey #1.”

Ward will hit the field with the Titans during their first regular season game on September 7 against the Denver Broncos.