Shortly after former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recreated Sabrina Carpenter's album cover for Man's Best Friend, two more WWE NXT stars, Sol Ruca and Zaria, did so as well.

Ruca posted the picture on her Instagram account. She is on her knees, wearing a red and black outfit. As she looks into the camera, Zaria can be seen holding her hair.

Unlike Morgan, they did not recreate the back album cover. They just did the front artwork, which has become a hot topic of discussion.

A day earlier, Morgan similarly recreated Carpenter's new album cover. She did Carpenter's pose while her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, held her hair. She also imitated the back album picture, which originally featured a dog with a collar that read, “Man's Best Friend.” Morgan wore a choker that read, “Daddy Dom.”

Who are WWE stars Sol Ruca and Zaria?

Sol Ruca and Zaria are two of WWE NXT's top young stars. Ruca is currently the Women's Speed Champion and Women's North American Champion.

Zaria joined WWE in 2024. Following NXT Deadline, Ruca and Zaria formed an alliance and tag team. Sooner or later, they will make their way to the main roster.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover

Article Continues Below

On June 11, 2025, Carpenter announced the title and artwork for her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend. It is set to be released on August 29, 2025, which is a little over a year after Short n' Sweet came out.

The first single for the upcoming album, “Manchild,” was released on June 5, 2025. Carpenter co-wrote the song along with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

Currently, Carpenter is on the Short n' Sweet Tour. It is gearing up for its return after a three-month hiatus on July 5, 2025, in London, England. Carpenter will perform two shows at Hyde Park from July 5-6.

Then, she will take another three-month break. Carpenter will return to North America for another leg, which will consist of 17 shows during that run. As of now, the tour is set to conclude on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

In total, Carpenter will have played 72 shows across North America and Europe during the Short n' Sweet Tour. It is unclear if she plans on expanding it worldwide in 2026.

Short n' Sweet was a success for Carpenter. She was nominated for six Grammys for the album, including Album of the Year. She won two awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album.