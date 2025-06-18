After dipping his toes into acting with appearances in movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Trainwreck, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could be heading for more roles.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, James was asked if he can play characters other than himself, which is what he has done in his last movie roles. While he did not confidently say yes, he sounded open to it under the right circumstances.

“I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role,” James explained. “If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn't mind doing that at all. I feel like I could turn and be someone else that's not LeBron James. In Trainwreck, my name was not LeBron James. But it was a version of me, my typical self, [just] playing Bill Hader's best friend during that movie.

“But, yeah, I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there's an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career — I don't mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure,” he continued.

Will LeBron James be acting in more movies after retiring?

We will see if James gets more acting opportunities after his playing career is over. He does seem open to trying to play more characters, but it will come down to the scripts he receives.

James is heading into his 23rd season in the NBA. The Lakers are coming off another first-round exit in the playoffs. James, 40, still averaged over 24 points per game during the 2024-25 season.

The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round of the playoffs. This was the second year in a row the Lakers failed to get out of the first round. Last year, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Throughout his career, James has appeared in several movies and TV series. His first acting role was in 2004 when he appeared in an episode of My Wife and Kids. His other TV credits include appearing as himself in The Simpsons, Entourage, SpongeBob SquarePants, The LeBrons, and Teen Titans Go!

James' first movie role was in More than a Game. He has since appeared in Smallfoot, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and House Party.