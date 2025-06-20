Despite having actors as parents, Pete Crow-Armstrong led a normal life.

The Chicago Cubs player widely known as “PCA” is the son of Ashley Armstrong and Matthew John Armstrong. The MLB star recently shared what it was like growing up with actors as parents.

“Everyone expects this Hollywood answer to this question,” Crow-Armstrong told ESPN recently. “Nah, I was outside every day playing ball. Minimal screen time. I went to set once or twice, but other than that I was in the backyard. We had a big backyard.”

Ashley agreed, stating that baseball was always at top of mind for him even at a young age. “That backyard was his home. He would wake up in the morning and head right to the backyard.”

Ashley is known for her role as Jenny Heywood in the 1994 baseball movie Little Big League as well as Janice in 1993 film The Good Son starring Macaulay Culkin. She also starred in guest roles in Grey's Anatomy, 1987 The Equalizer, and Law & Order.

PCA's father, Matthew, is known for his roles in the 2006 TV series Heroes as Ted Sprague and Pete Pryor in American Dreams. He also starred in American Horror Story, The Young and the Restless, and The CW's Supernatural.

Before PCA got into the major leagues, his parents and family friends reminisced about his upbringing and his time playing in little league.

Article Continues Below

“He's always run the bases like someone is chasing him,” Drew Bowser, who is childhood friend of PCA and is now a Cubs minor leaguer said. “He just kept getting better and better and better. What you're seeing is not surprising. At least not to me.”

Baseball has always been a play of joy for PCA and where he was able to unlock a deeper part of himself.

“It's kind of a corny cinema in a way,” he said. “The dads are drinking beer and all the kids are playing whiffle ball and throwing the football on the field after hours. Just being kids.

“I found so much of myself on a baseball field.”

PCA was the 19th overall pick of the 2020 MLB draft and chosen by the New York Mets. He only stayed on the Mets' roster for one season, as he was traded in 2021 to the Cubs in exchange for shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams.

The Cubs next game is against the Seattle Mariners Friday, June 20 at 2:20 pm.