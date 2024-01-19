Blumhouse is attempting to court Ridley Scott and Tyler Perry.

Blumhouse could be attempting to court two huge filmmakers, Ridley Scott and Tyler Perry.

Ridley Scott and Tyler Perry Blumhouse bound?

According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, Blumhouse is actively courting both Scott and Perry. The studio hopes to produce films from both directors.

Jason Blum founded Blumhouse Productions in 2000. They have since become one of the biggest horror studios in the world. Their first projects include Hysterical Blindness, Griffin & Phoenix, and Paranormal Activity.

Things picked up in the 2010s. During that period, they produced the Insidious, Purge, and Sinister franchises. Some of their other films include the Happy Death Day films, Get Out, and Ma.

Outside of their horror films, Blumhouse has also produced dramas like BlacKkKlansman and comedies like The Tooth Fairy.

Ridley Scott is an iconic filmmaker known for his sci-fi films including Alien, Blade Runner, and Prometheus. Some of his other credits include Thelma & Louise, ,Legend, Gladiator, and The Martian.

Despite being in his eighties, Scott has now slowed down. In 2021, he released two films, The Last Duel and House of Gucci. Last year, he directed the historical epic, Napoleon, with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. Coming up, Scott will release the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator which will feature a star-studded cast with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Pedro Pascal.

Tyler Perry is an actor and director known for his role of Madea, which he created. The character made their first appearance in Perry's 1999 play, I Can Do Bad All by Myself. He would subsequently make several films revolving around the character.

Blumhouse has a packed slate coming up with films like Speak No Evil, Wolf Man, M3GAN 2.0, and The Black Phone 2 coming.