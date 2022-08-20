Will Zalatoris suffers scary injury at BMW Championship on quest to repeat after FedEx St. Jude Championship win

Will Zalatoris is fresh off of a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His win drew the attention of a number of public figures and he seemed primed for another big weekend at the BMW Championship. However, Zalatoris suffered an apparent injury on Saturday during the third round, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh.

Hirsh reported on what happened to Will Zalatoris leading to the injury.

“Will Zalatoris did something hitting his second shot on the fourth hole from the rough to injure his back it looks like. Spent some time on the ground before two-putting on the green and looks like he might spend some more time trying to get it sorted out. Not walking well.”

Zalatoris would end up spending a while on the ground before gingerly standing up. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship.

He entered the tournament ranked No. 2 overall in the FedEx Cup standings. This injury comes at the worst time possible, as he was clearly trending in the right direction.

It has not been revealed if his injury is serious. But there is a possibly that the remainder of Will Zalatoris’ season is affected by this. Golf fans are hoping for the best for the 26-year old.

As of this story’s publication, Adam Scott leads the field with a score of -8. Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, and Cameron Young are tied for second at -7.

We will continue to provide updates on the remainder of the BMW Championship and Will Zalatoris’ health.