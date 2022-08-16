Will Zalatoris’ wild FedEx St. Jude win draws epic responses from Adam Sandler, Stephen Curry

Will Zalatoris won the 2022 FedEx St. Judge Championship to earn his first PGA win. It had been a longtime coming for the 26-year old, who has shown glimpses of stardom throughout his career. This victory may be the first of many for Zalatoris moving forward. And his win drew a number of notable reactions. Adam Sandler and Stephen Curry were amongst those who reacted to Zalatoris’ special performance.

Sandler, who played the character of Happy Gilmore in the movie “Happy Gilmore”, congratulated Zalatoris after comparing him to the caddie from the movie, per SportsCenter.

Happy Gilmore congratulated his old caddie Will Zalatoris on his victory at the Fedex St. Jude Championship 😂 pic.twitter.com/cT6KmSXCKX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2022

Following Will Zalatoris’ clutch putt to force a playoff, he channeled his inner Stephen Curry by declaring “What are they going to say now?”

The Golden State Warriors superstar took notice and reacted on his Twitter.

“What are they gonna say now?? Keep going @WillZalatoris it’s all fuel to the fire.”

What are they gonna say now?? Keep going @WillZalatoris it’s all fuel to the fire 🏆 https://t.co/6fb893IhC5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 16, 2022

When Stephen Curry and Adam Sandler are taking notice of your efforts, it means you are doing something right. Will Zalatoris is a budding PGA star with a high ceiling. He seems to understand that he can’t afford to stand pat following this win. There is still work to do and he has every intention of continuing to win in the future.

Nonetheless, he should be proud of his performance. Zalatoris won the FedEx St. Judge Championship in a playoff. He never gave up and came through when it mattered.

Will Zalatoris will be an exciting golfer to follow as he aims for continued success moving forward.