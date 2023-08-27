Oregon ended its 2022 football schedule with an overall record of 10-3 and a record of 7-2 against conference opponents. It bounced back from an early loss to Georgia with an 8-0 streak and wins over then-No. 12 BYU and then-No. 9 UCLA. They rounded out their regular season with a 1-2 run as they took on some of the Pac-12's more formidable opponents.

The Ducks would take a 28-27 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the win at Petco Park. Running back Bucky Irving tacked on 149 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 total carries. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who will return to the Tar Heels in 2023, threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Bo Nix will return to Oregon for its 2023 football campaign. He will join a few high-level transfers and commitments from the team's 2023 recruiting class, including five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and former South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch.

What are some bold predictions for Bo Nix as Oregon enters the 2023 season?

4. Bo Nix will throw for at least 4,000 passing yards

Nix ended the 2022 season with a total of 3,593 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. The former Auburn quarterback recorded as many as 428 passing yards during a September matchup with Washington State, adding three touchdowns as the Ducks took a 44-41 victory over the Cougars.

The Ducks ended last season with 284.8 passing yards per game, putting them in fourth place in the Pac-12, according to ESPN. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, Troy receiver Tez Johnson and USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. all transferred to the program. Ducks receiver Troy Franklin, who led Oregon with 891 receiving yards in 2022, will return to the roster next season.

If Nix can get into a consistent rhythm with some of the team's newer and returning faces early on, he may have the opportunity to surpass 4,000 passing yards in 2023.

3. Bo Nix will take a top-3 spot in the Pac-12 in passing yards and touchdowns

Nix ended last season in fourth place in the Pac-12 in total passing yards. He took spots behind Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. His 29 passing touchdowns slotted him in third in the conference behind Penix and Williams.

All three quarterbacks will return to their respective rosters in 2023, making the competition for a top-3 spot in the conference that much more difficult. Nix could reach the mark in both categories if he can continue to improve in Oregon's offense during his second year with the squad.

2. Bo Nix will be in the running for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

On top of winning the Heisman trophy, Williams won last year's Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He ended last season with an astounding 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. He took third place in the nation in total passing yards, according to ESPN. Nix would finish at 15th in the country in total passing yards, taking spots ahead of Memphis QB Seth Henigan, North Texas quarterback Austin Aune and then-SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Nix was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2022. He joined a handful of Oregon standouts, including Irving, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, receiver Chase Cota and tight end Terrance Ferguson.

1. Bo Nix will help guide the Ducks to New Year's Six bowl game

Oregon will face tough competition as it pushes through its 2023 football schedule.

It will take on No. 10 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 6 USC and No. 18 Oregon State during its 2023 campaign. The Ducks did not play against USC last season, but went 1-2 in a late-season run against Washington, Utah and Oregon State.

The Ducks will have to start off strong with wins against Portland State, Texas Tech, Hawaii and Colorado. The Buffaloes hired head coach Deion Sanders in December after going 1-11 the year before. If Bo Nix and the Ducks can work well against their regular-season opponents and win the Pac-12 championship game, they may have a shot at earning a place in a New Year's Six bowl game.