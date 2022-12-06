By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Colorado Football decided to shake things up this offseason, bringing in Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as the Buffaloes’ new head coach. Now, Coach Prime has begun building his staff by hiring a key assistant coach.

Former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis was recently announced as Colorado Football’s new offensive coordinator. Lewis was reportedly one of Sanders’ top targets at offensive coordinator, as he sought out someone with head coaching experience.

Lewis spent five years as Kent State’s head coach, compiling an overall record of 24-31. The Golden Flashes made it to two bowl games under Lewis, winning the Frisco Bowl in 2019 and losing the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2021. During the 2022 season, Kent State finished with a 5-7 record.

Under Deion Sanders, Lewis will be tasked with helping create the Buffaloes’ offense. Kent State was one of the best teams on the ground during the 2022 season, averaging 202.1 rushing yards per game. That number was 23rd best in the entire country.

In comparison, Colorado Football finished the 2022 campaign averaging 108.3 yards per game; good for 116th overall in all of college football. Overall, the team averaged 281.2 yards of total offense this past season. That ranked 128th out of 131 total teams. Kent State averaged 417.2 yards of total offense, placing the Golden Flashes 44th overall.

Sanders’ coaching career got off on the right foot at Jackson State. In three years, Sanders led the Tigers to an overall record of 27-5. In 2022, Jackson State had a perfect 12-0 regular season under Sanders.

Now, Primetime will be making the jump up to the FBS level with Colorado Football. Having a former head coach at offensive coordinator was one of the first steps’ Sanders took as he looks to move the Buffaloes back towards contention.