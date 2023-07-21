A peaceful night out between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox was interrupted when someone attempted to attack the former. Luckily, a bodyguard escorting the couple handled the situation with minimal damage.

Videos have surfaced of the attack. They show that MGK and Fox were just walking around the Orange County Fair before someone attempted to jump the former. The bodyguard present instantly jumped into action and slammed the attacker into a fence as the couple made their way out of the situation. Unfortunately, no good deed goes unpunished, as Fox was accidentally caught up in the altercation and got slammed into the fence before being extracted by MGK.

Megan Fox is a pop culture icon known for her role in the Transformers franchise, New Girl, and Jennifer's Body. She also starred in the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films in 2014 and 2016. She recently appeared in MGK's directorial debut, Good Mourning, which also featured an appearance from another one of his close friends, Pete Davidson. Coming up, Fox will star in the fourth Expendables film, Expend4bles.

Machine Gun Kelly is a multi-faceted artist who's known for his music but has also begun dipping his toe into the entertainment world a lot more in recent years. His first film appearance came in Beyond the Lights, but he has since had roles in Bird Box and two of Pete Davidson's films — Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island — and starred in his directorial debut, Good Mourning. He also appeared in Davidson's Peacock series Bupkis as himself.