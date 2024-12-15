In a much closer Heisman Trophy race than some expected, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty came up just short, placing in second behind Colorado's Travis Hunter. In fact, it was the smallest margin of victory for a Heisman Trophy winner since the 2009 race, per Nicole Auerbach on X.

Jeanty earned 309 first-place votes, while Hunter had a winning total of 552 votes.

The difference in total points between Jeanty and Hunter (214) is now the smallest winning margin since the 2009 Heisman Trophy race between Mark Ingram and Toby Gerhart (28).

So, while some people think the race between Jeanty and Hunter was close, Ingram and Gerhart nearly tied in comparison.

In 2009, Ingram received 227 first-place votes, 236 second-place votes, and 151 third-place votes, equaling 1,304 total points.

Alongside Ingram, Gerhart earned 222 first-place votes, 225 second-place votes, and 160 third-place votes, equaling 1,276 total points.

And with a difference of just 28 points, that record appears to stay unbroken for quite some time.

Other notable winning margins for the Heisman Trophy include:

1985, Bo Jackson vs. Chuck Long (45-point margin)

1961, Ernie Davis vs. Bob Ferguson (53-point margin)

1953, John Lattner vs. Paul Giel (56-point margin)

2001, Eric Crouch vs. Rex Grossman (62-point margin)

1989, Andre Ware vs. Anthony Thompson (70-point margin)

Considering the margins in these Heisman trophy races, the difference between Jeanty and Hunter looks massive.

And although Jeanty fell just shy of winning the Heisman Trophy, he didn't walk away empty-handed.

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty beats Travis Hunter in Heisman Trophy fan vote

During a somewhat awkward part of the broadcast before Hunter gave his acceptance speech, Jeanty was announced as the winner of the Nissan fan vote.

Though it doesn't take away the pain of losing the Heisman, it shows that many people who watched him play believed Jeanty deserved to win.

Sure, if he should've won, then he would've. However, that wasn't what the committee believed, awarding the trophy to Hunter.

Jeanty might miss out on joining the fraternity of Heisman Trophy winners, but nothing will take away his incredible 2024 season. And with his team in the 2024 College Football Playoff, Jeanty has likely shifted his mind from the Heisman to the postseason.