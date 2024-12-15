Two-way phenom Travis Hunter is often singled out for his swagger, but Boise State juggernaut Ashton Jeanty is oozing with confidence himself. The 2024 Maxwell Award recipient strongly believes he deserves to hoist the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, even though Hunter is considered to be the favorite.

Jeanty is conducting himself like the man of the hour, thoroughly preparing for what would be the biggest moment of his young athletic career.

“I practiced my speech last night to make sure I’m ready when I get up there,” the star running back told reporters, via ClutchPoints (originally B.J. Rains), while sitting beside the other three Heisman finalists. The All-American speaks like he runs– with complete conviction.

Ashton Jeanty left the Mountain West in carnage

Hunter, Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel have all crafted compelling cases for the iconic honor, but many fans acknowledge Jeanty as the most deserving to take the podium at the end of the ceremony. The 21-year-old's dominance is reflected both in the record books and in the College Football Playoff bracket. He logged 344 carries for a mammoth 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games to lead Boise State to a 12-1 record and first-round postseason bye.

Regardless of who is voted Heisman Trophy winner, Jeanty will have the opportunity to make more history when the Broncos compete in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve in the CFP quarterfinals. A victorious performance on the big stage that Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium offers might exemplify his greatness just as effectively as the prestigious hardware would.

He clearly covets the Heisman, though. If nothing else, Jeanty's top-notch preparation should send a message to NFL scouts that he is ready for whatever challenge is thrown his way. The Travis Hunter versus Ashton Jeanty debate will rage on after Saturday's announcement is made, but both of their seasons merit eternal acclaim.