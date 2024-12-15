The 2024 Heisman trophy race has concluded, and Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty was not awarded the trophy. However, it went to his top opponent, Colorado football star Travis Hunter. The latter finished with 1,152 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, and four interceptions. He became the first dual-threat player to win the award since Charles Woodson.

Hunter and Jeanty were the top two Heisman finalists for their respective seasons. However, the win didn't come with backlash, as many took to X to support Jeanty despite his loss. Many suggested he was robbed, and the award was decided like a popularity contest.

Unfortunately for Jeanty, some of that implicit bias from voters might have reared its ugly head. The Boise State running back plays in the Mountain West Conference, which isn't one of the Power 4. As a result, many discredited Jeanty's game despite the historic rushing totals. It doesn't take away from his remarkable season.

Fans poured in and said a variety of things. One fan used a Stephen Curry disappointed GIF to describe their feelings. Others said, “We just saw a highway robbery live on television. JEANTY WAS ROBBED!!.” Another fan said, “The NCAA needs to step in and rebuild the Heisman trust. Truly, one of the biggest setbacks the sport has ever seen is Jeanty being robbed of this Heisman trophy. Maybe the worst thing to happen to college football since Joe Paterno.”

Ashton Jeanty had a Heisman-worthy season for Boise State

On the season, Jeanty had 334 Carries, 2,497 Total Yards, and 29 Total Touchdowns. Not to mention, Boise State is in the College Football Playoff. Again, the criticism about a lack of a hard schedule comes up in debate. However, the Broncos did play the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks and gave them a run for their money. Jeanty himself had 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This isn't to say that Hunter isn't deserving of the award. It's simply saying that the statistics and impact go beyond the stat sheet and who they played. Even Jeanty was confident in winning the Heisman. He laid out how team success is vital to his success. Still, it wasn't enough to convince voters to give him the trophy.

However, Jeanty and Boise State will be on a bye as they await their opponent in the CFP. They'll be in the Fiesta Bowl, where Jeanty can once again prove how he's the top guy in college football. No matter what, he had a Heisman-worthy season.