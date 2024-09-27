ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington State-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-Boise State.

The Washington State Cougars played the craziest game in Week 4 of the 2024 college football season. It occurred last Friday, Sept. 20, before the full Saturday of college gridiron action. Washington State led at halftime but then watched San Jose State score 21 points in the third quarter to take a 38-24 lead. Washington State was in enormous trouble. The Cougars had to show they could fight back and win on a night when they were playing nowhere near their best.

Washington State did score the next 19 points to take a 43-38 lead, but the Cougars missed an extra point and a 2-point conversion in that sequence, which is why they led by only five and not by seven points. San Jose State scored a go-ahead touchdown with under 30 seconds left for a 46-43 lead, and it seemed the Cougars were done. However, they got into long field goal range. Dean Janikowski, the same kicker who had missed the PAT earlier in the fourth quarter, hit a 52-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime. In overtime, both quarterbacks threw interceptions to start the extra period. In the second overtime, Washington State converted its mandatory 2-point conversion and San Jose State did not. Final score: Wazzu 54, San Jose State 52. The Cougars survived on a night when they played well below average football. Can Washington State significantly raise its level of play as it travels to Boise to take on the BSU Broncos?

Here are the Washington State-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Boise State Odds

Washington State: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Boise State: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 63.5 (-112)

Under: 63.5 (-108)

How to Watch Washington State vs Boise State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Boise State Broncos are a good team, but they are giving over a full touchdown to a Washington State team which has already defeated Texas Tech and Washington this season. Washington State is good. More than that, WSU's sloppy and shaky performance against San Jose State could be chalked up to playing on a short week after a very intense Apple Cup rivalry win over Washington. Now that Washington State has had a little more time to rest up and prepare for this game, you should see the Cougars perform at a much higher level. Assuming they do, they are going to be a handful for Boise State, enough to keep the final margin to a touchdown or less. This is going to be a one-score game, in which case Washington State should cover. An eight-point final margin is the only scenario in which a one-score outcome enables BSU to cover the spread. A game decided by seven points or fewer is a Wazzu winning ticket for bettors.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State has played really well this season. The Broncos' one loss to Oregon was actually a well-played game on their part. At home, Boise State should be able to score on a Washington State team which allowed 52 points to San Jose State. SJSU is a lot worse than Boise State. Washington State and its defense are in for a very rough night in which Boise State rolls up the points and pulls away for a decisive win.

Final Washington State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Washington State was mentally drained last week against San Jose State, playing a game on a short week after the Apple Cup. You won't see a mentally fatigued version of Washington State this week. We like WSU plus the points.

Final Washington State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +7.5