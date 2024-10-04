Boise State football has been rolling ever since their near-upset of Oregon in Week 2 this season, and they look like one of the major contenders to make the College Football Playoff as the fifth-best conference champion. Much of the hype has been garnered by star running back Ashton Jeanty, and rightfully so, but the Broncos could be getting even more explosiveness back on their offense when they take on Utah State on Saturday.

Wide receiver LaTrell Caples, who missed last week's win against Washington State, is expected to return tomorrow when Boise State takes on Utah State, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Caples missed all of 2023 with a torn Achilles. In three games this season, he has 11 catches for 142 yards. He had a productive year in 2022 for Boise State, catching 51 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns.

The addition of Caples should bolster the Boise State passing game, which will help add some balance to an offense that is running the ball incredibly well so far this season. Jeanty is averaging more than 200 yards per game and more than 10 yards per carry, and the Broncos' 302.5 rushing yards per game ranks third in the FBS.

How realistic is the Ashton Jeanty Heisman push?

Ashton Jeanty has become a major storyline this season due to his monster numbers that he has put up in just about every game. In just four games, Jeanty has carried the ball 82 times for 845 yards and an incredible 13 touchdowns. He has two 200-yard games and three games with at least three rushing touchdowns, and his 192-yard, three touchdown game against Oregon really put him on the map.

Jeanty's insane numbers this season have led to some Heisman buzz around the Boise State running back, and it feels real and sustainable at this point. Obviously, the efficiency may not continue, but Boise State is going to continue to feed him the ball. His numbers aren't necessarily buoyed by his offensive line either. According to PFF, Jeanty has rushed for 587 yards after contact and has forced 43 missed tackles in just four games.

Jeanty has been a chain mover for the Broncos as well, rushing for 32 first downs this season. This obviously keeps him and the offense on the field, giving him more opportunities to boost those stats.

Boise State looks like a team that is going to win a lot of games this season, which Jeanty needs for his Heisman campaign to take him all the way to New York. The pool of contenders doesn't really have a breakaway star yet — obviously Travis Hunter is in the mix, along with Jalen Milroe and Cam Ward — but Jeanty has a real shot at the award if he can lead Boise State to the College Football Playoff.