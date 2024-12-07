Boise State football earned a Mountain West championship victory over UNLV on Friday, and head coach Spencer Danielson has further bought in to Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman sweepstakes.

“He shows week in and week out he’s the best football player in the country, and I don’t think it’s even close,” Danielson said, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

Jeanty is currently No. 2 behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter to win the Heisman trophy, but Boise State’s inclusion in the College Football Playoff could strengthen Jeanty’s chances.

The junior running back has racked up 2,497 yards on 344 carries and 29 touchdowns this season. After Jeanty broke loose for 75 yards to put the game out of reach 21-0 against UNLV, it was truly symbolic of his transcendence in college football. And for those witnessing the run, it returned the feeling that he could still walk away with the prestigious award on December 14.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State football's CFP outlook

Boise State earned the Mountain West crown with a 21-7 victory over UNLV, and can now take a deep breath and see how the CFP bracket shakes out during the Selection Show on Sunday.

Hunter and Colorado were eliminated from CFP contention after a loss to Kansas on November 23 put them at 9-3 on the season. It's unlikely how much, or if Hunter will even play in the team's bowl game, as he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders are projected top NFL draft picks. Hunter went out with a bang in his college career if that is going to be the case, hauling in 10 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in the 52-0 blowout against Oklahoma State in Colorado's regular season finale.

Jeanty's performance in the Mountain West championship certainly bolsters his Heisman case, but it's going to wind up being one of the closest results in recent memory.