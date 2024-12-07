As the race for the Heisman Trophy heats up down the stretch of the college football season, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is playing some of his best football. The superstar running back added to his historic season with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the first half of the Mountain West Championship Game.

Jeanty's touchdown was a beauty. He took the ball off the right side, exploded through a well-blocked hole and broke one tackle before taking it to the house for a 75-yard score that put Boise State up 21-0 just before the break.

Another insane explosive run by Jeanty had Boise State fans calling for their guy to win the Heisman on social media.

“Not sure how Ashton Jeanty isn’t the runaway Heisman winner,” one Boise State football fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Dominating every week including against #1 Oregon despite the loss. Carrying his team into the playoffs. What else does he need to do?”

Another Boise State fan added, “Ashton Jeanty should 100% win the Heisman Trophy. This is beyond special. If he doesn’t win, the whole thing is broke.”

All of Jeanty's skills were on display on the touchdown: patience, vision, strength, explosiveness and breakaway speed. Those are the things that make the Boise State back a candidate for the Heisman Trophy and a presumptive top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

During Boise State's first half blitz, Jeanty passed USC legend and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen for fourth all-time in rushing yards in a single season in college football history. Runs like that one are the reason why.

Of course, Jeanty is still competing with Travis Hunter, Colorado's two-way superstar, for college football's most prestigious individual honor. Hunter entered the night as a massive favorite to win the award next Saturday night, but Jeanty's hot start to the game for Boise State has dramatically increased his Heisman odds.

For weeks, Hunter and Jeanty have been staging one of the most competitive race for the Heisman in years, and Jeanty is making a huge statement on a weekend where Hunter won't get to respond with a performance of his own. It's unclear whether that will be enough for the Boise State star to overtake Hunter and win the trophy, but he's more than doing his part on Friday night.