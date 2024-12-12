Boise State football quarterback Malachi Nelson is reportedly entering the college football transfer portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his manager (Justin J. Giangrande). He’s a former USC QB who was ESPN’s No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The former five-star recruit will likely draw plenty of interest in the transfer portal. Nelson transferred from USC following the 2023 season. He was linked to a number of programs before joining Boise State. However, he only recorded 17 total pass attempts during his one season with the team.

Overall, Nelson has had 20 pass attempts in his entire college football career. He has completed 13 of those attempts, throwing for 128 yards. One has to imagine that Nelson will join a program where he will receive the opportunity to be the starting quarterback.

As mentioned, Nelson was a top recruit heading into college. Perhaps he can fulfill his potential with a starting position. Things did not go according to plan with USC or Boise State football, but Nelson still has an opportunity to establish himself as a star.

The Broncos ultimately finished the 2024 season with a stellar 12-1 record. They are ranked No. 3 overall heading into the College Football Playoff, meaning they will receive a first round bye. Boise State will play the winner of the SMU and Penn State clash.

The Boise State football program has a realistic chance of making a championship run. There is plenty of talent in the College Football Playoff so nothing is guaranteed, but Boise State is surely confident following their impressive 2024 campaign.

As for Malachi Nelson, he will begin the process of searching for his next team. It would not be surprising to see Nelson take a massive step forward in 2025.