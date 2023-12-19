The Trojans appear to be reeling after the latest USC football transfer portal news was revealed.

The USC football team is prepping for the Holiday Bowl against ACC runners-up Louisville on December 27. Meanwhile, the program is being rocked by transfers including two of its top defensive recruits in recent months.

Coach Lincoln Riley stopped the bleeding recently with the addition of a four-star defensive lineman from Carlon Jones High School of Bay City, Texas. A star receiver and favorite of Caleb Williams' also entered the transfer portal recently.

Now, the latest news has broke that the Trojans have lost three of their top talents.

Five-Star QB Nelson Enters Portal

Malachi Nelson was a five-star QB out of Los Alamitos, CA who originally committed to Coach Riley and USC football. He completed just one-of-three passes for zero yards for the Trojans this season while being stuck on the bench behind former Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Nelson's entry into the transfer portal has now become official according to college football reporter Pete Thamel.

USC quarterback Malachi Nelson is now officially in the NCAA transfer portal. https://t.co/vPjdLS8B49 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2023

Two Defenders Leaving USC Football Program

In addition to Nelson leaving, USC football also has been dealt the blow of losing two key defensive talents who were previously in their pipeline.

Highly-touted cornerback Domani Jackson and talented linebacker Tackett Curtis have said they are also entering the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Curtis had 24 solo tackles and two sacks last season for USC football.

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 190 pound cornerback who had 25 solo tackles and three passes defensed in his freshman season for Coach Riley and the Trojans.

He is expected to transfer now and could end up at Michigan or another highly-ranked team considering the Wolverines recruited him heavily prior to him signing with the Trojans.

Fans were in a talkative mood on X after the announcements were made.

“USC losing two studs on defense. Portal is wild. Good luck to them boys,” one reader said.

“Lincoln Riley needs to go pro now. Dude's going downhill at SC,” another reader said.