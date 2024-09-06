ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boise State-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks endured one of the weirdest games on the college football schedule in Week 1 of their much-anticipated 2024 season. The Ducks began the campaign ranked No. 3 in the country behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State. You would have to go back to Marcus Mariota's 2014 Heisman Trophy season to find the last time an Oregon football team was viewed as a legitimate preseason national championship contender. That's a full decade. There is an overwhelming and pervasive expectation in Eugene that Dan Lanning will guide the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals, not just to the playoff itself. Oregon is not merely expected to make the playoff. The Ducks are supposed to win at least one game when they get there, if not two. Oregon has crushed it on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, which is why UO was ranked in the top three before the season began.

Safe to say, no one predicted how the Ducks' opener against Idaho — an FCS program — would unfold.

If you had been told that Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel would complete more than 40 passes against Idaho for a very high percentage, you likely would have assumed that Oregon beat Idaho by 40 to 50 points. Yet, all those completions led to relatively few points for the Ducks, who scored just 24 against a stingy and resolute Vandal defense which played the classic bend but don't break style. Idaho was willing to give up catches and yards and first downs as long as it shut off the deep ball and forced Oregon to work hard for points on every drive. Oregon moved the ball all day long between the 20s but had a problem finishing its possessions.

What has to make Oregon at least a little concerned is that its offensive line couldn't just rear back and overwhelm an FCS defensive line. The Ducks were not very muscular against Idaho, and their offense reflected as much. The shaky 24-14 win — in a game in which Oregon led by only three (17-14) early in the fourth quarter — was as big a surprise as one could find in a game which did not involve an outright (moneyline) upset. Everyone will be watching Oregon this week, keenly interested in seeing if the Ducks get everything in order or remain disjointed on offense. This is a central national storyline in Week 2.

Here are the Boise State-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Oregon Odds

Boise State: +19.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +740

Oregon: -19.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 61.5 (-115)

Under: 61.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boise State vs Oregon

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos scored 56 points against Georgia Southern last week. Given Oregon's struggles on offense, anything less than a great display by Oregon's offense could leave the Ducks vulnerable to a loss in a shootout. That point aside, the spread is almost 20 points. Boise State just has to stay moderately close. If BSU scores 30, Oregon will have to score 50 to cover. That's a big ask for the Ducks if they do allow 30 to Boise State.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is way too talented to play back-to-back poor games. Expect the Ducks to clean things up and feast on a Boise State defense which allowed 45 points last week.

Final Boise State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

We're going to trust Oregon this week, believing that there's way too much talent for that offense to continue to struggle. Boise State's defense is very leaky. Oregon will win by 31. Take Oregon.

Final Boise State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -19.5