UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis kicks off the prelims in the lightweight division between Bolaji Oki and Chris Duncan. Oki will be making his second walk to the Octagon while riding a nine-fight winning streak coming into this fight meanwhile, Duncan comes into this fight after suffering his first defeat inside the Octagon as he looks to get back on track. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Oki-Duncan prediction and pick.

Bolaji Oki (9-1) came into his appearance on the Contender Series last season riding an eight-fight winning streak when he took on Dylan Salvador who he obliterated in under three minutes. Oki made a successful UFC debut when he took on short-notice opponent Timothy Cuamba who he beat via a close split-decision. Now, Oki will look to extend his winning streak to 10 in a row when he takes on Chris Duncan in Paris, France this weekend.

Chris Duncan (11-2) started off his UFC career with back-to-back wins against Omar Morales and Yanal Ashmouz only to lose his next fight against the surging Manuel Torres who choked him out in under two minutes into the fight. Duncan will look to put that loss in the rearview when he takes on the dangerous Bolaji Oki this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Bolaji Oki-Chris Duncan Odds

Bolaji Oki: -185

Chris Duncan: +154

Over 2.5 rounds: +105

Under 2.5 rounds: -135

Why Bolaji Oki Will Win

Bolaji Oki is poised to secure a victory over Chris Duncan at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing his superior striking and momentum in the lightweight division.

Oki’s striking prowess sets him apart in this matchup. He possesses excellent distance management and can effectively damage opponents both at range and in close quarters. His ability to fight behind a crisp jab while remaining elusive makes him a difficult target for Duncan. Oki’s technical approach, coupled with his power in both hands and heavy kicks, gives him a significant edge in the standup exchanges.

Currently riding a nine-fight win streak, Oki enters this bout with tremendous confidence and momentum. His recent UFC victory over Timmy Cuamba demonstrates his ability to perform at the highest level. In contrast, Duncan has won four of his last five but is coming off a submission loss to Manuel Torres. Oki’s elusiveness and counter-striking ability will likely frustrate Duncan. By drawing reactions from his opponent, Oki creates openings to land significant strikes. This defensive prowess may negate Duncan’s aggressive style and one-shot knockout power.

As the fight progresses, Oki tends to increase his pace, which could be crucial against a durable opponent like Duncan. This escalating intensity, combined with Oki’s ability to carry his power throughout the fight, gives him an advantage in later rounds. While Duncan has shown solid wrestling, averaging nearly four takedowns per fifteen minutes, Oki has displayed good takedown defense. His ability to sprawl effectively against double leg attempts and stuff single legs should help him keep the fight standing, where he holds the advantage.

Oki’s technical striking, momentum, defensive skills, pacing, and takedown defense make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this exciting lightweight clash at UFC Paris.

Why Chris Duncan Will Win

Chris Duncan is primed to upset Bolaji Oki at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing his grit, experience, and well-rounded skill set.

Duncan’s legendary toughness will be a key factor in this matchup. Known for his ability to absorb punishment and keep pressing forward, Duncan’s resilience may frustrate Oki, especially if the fight extends beyond the first round. This mental fortitude could be crucial in weathering Oki’s early storm and turning the tide as the fight progresses.

While Oki has shown power, Duncan’s striking accuracy gives him an edge. Landing 46% of his significant strikes compared to Oki’s 43%, Duncan’s precision could be the difference-maker in close exchanges. His ability to find the target consistently may lead to accumulating damage on Oki over time. Duncan’s relentless forward pressure and consistent pace across all fifteen minutes will test Oki’s cardio. By constantly pushing the action, Duncan can force Oki into uncomfortable positions and potentially expose gaps in his game that were evident in his lackluster UFC debut against Cuamba.

With nearly four takedowns per fifteen minutes, Duncan’s wrestling prowess adds another dimension to his attack. This grappling threat could keep Oki guessing and open up opportunities in the striking exchanges. Having more UFC experience and facing tougher competition, Duncan is better prepared for the big stage. His ability to adapt mid-fight and implement effective game plans gives him a strategic advantage over the relatively untested Oki.

Chris Duncan’s combination of durability, accurate striking, relentless pressure, wrestling skills, and octagon experience make him a formidable challenge for Bolaji Oki, positioning him for a potential upset victory at UFC Paris.

Final Bolaji Oki-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick

The lightweight clash between Bolaji Oki and Chris Duncan at UFC Paris promises to be an electrifying encounter. Oki’s technical striking and momentum will be pitted against Duncan’s durability and well-rounded skill set. While Oki’s precision and power could trouble Duncan early, the Scotsman’s resilience and wrestling threat may shift the tide as the fight progresses. Expect a closely contested battle with momentum swings throughout. Oki’s speed and elusiveness could be the deciding factor, but Duncan’s experience and grit cannot be underestimated. Ultimately, this fight is likely to go the distance, with Oki edging out a narrow decision victory in a bout that showcases both fighters’ strengths and leaves fans clamoring for more.

Final Bolaji Oki-Chris Duncan Prediction & Pick: Bolaji Oki (-195), Over 2.5 Rounds (+105)