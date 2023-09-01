The Georgia football team is looking for a third consecutive national championship this season as they enter the 2023 season as back-to-back champs and the kings of college football. The Bulldogs steam rolled through their 2022 schedule and beat TCU football in one of the most lopsided national championship games the sport has ever seen last year. Georgia is ranked #1 in the country this year and is the overwhelming favorite to win it all again in 2023. The Bulldogs dominated both the preseason Coaches Poll and the preseason AP Poll, and they have the best betting odds to win it all. It's going to be another fun season for Georgia fans.

In terms of getting back to the SEC title game and College Football Playoff, Georgia football's schedule lines up very nicely. The Bulldogs are big favorites in every game and the only one that looks like it could present a decent challenge is on the road against Tennessee football. Obviously, crazy things happen in college football and you never know what you're going to get from each team week in and week out, but it would be shocking to not see Georgia in the SEC title game.

The 2023 campaign gets started on Saturday night for the Bulldogs at home against UT Martin football. Here are three bold predictions for Georgia in their season opener.

Carson Beck scores at least four touchdowns

Stetson Bennett is no longer with the Bulldogs as he is now in the NFL, so Carson Beck will get the start for Georgia on Saturday. Beck is a junior and has some playing experience with the Bulldogs as a backup, but now he is QB1. Lucky for him, he has a pretty easy opponent for his first start, and it'll be a good way to ease into the pressure of being the starting QB for a team that has won two national titles in a row.

Something else that should ease that pressure is the fact that Georgia is absolutely loaded with weapons. The Bulldogs have the best tight end in college football with Brock Bowers, one of, if not the, best offensive line in college football and also a plethora of veteran wide receivers. Having all of those weapons is going to make life much easier for Carson Beck, and they're going to help him have a big first game. They could be passing or could be rushing, but Beck will account for four or more touchdowns in his first start.

The Georgia defense will force three turnovers

The Georgia offense has been very good the past two years, but the defense has been on another level. The NFL talent that has been cranked out from that side of the ball the past couple of years is absurd. The Bulldogs are now at a point with talent and recruiting where they reload every year, and they will likely have one of the best defenses in college football once again this season. The UT Martin offense is going to be extremely out-matched by this defense, and Georgia is going to dominate. Three turnovers are coming for that defense.

Georgia will win by at least 50

When it comes to sports betting, you know a team is a massive favorite when there isn't a spread listed for the game. That's the case for Georgia-UT Martin on Saturday. This game looks like it might end up being the most lopsided matchup of the weekend, and the Bulldogs are going to run away with this one very quickly. Georgia will win by at least 50 points, but don't be surprised in the slightest if they win by 70.

Have fun, UT Martin.