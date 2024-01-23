This is for the one's who stood their ground.

Bon Jovi is back!

The band has a four-part docuseries premiering in the US on Hulu April 26 called Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will follow the band's four decades of giving love a bad name.

It's the first retrospective on the rock band's history featuring current and former members. The series will also be available later in the year for Latin America on Star+ and for the rest of the world, Disney+.

Hulu announced the band's series on the 40th anniversary of their self-titled first album's release. Bon Jovi (the album) hit number 43 on the Billboard chart. In 1986, their sophomore album, Slippery When Wet, was released and spent eight weeks at number one and sold more than 12 million copies. The album had three of the band's most iconic songs: You Give Love a Bad Name, Livin' on a Prayer and Wanted Dead or Alive.

Those three songs are arguably a staple for anyone who grew up in the '80s. However, the much younger generation would have heard Livin' on a Prayer in What We Do in the Shadows' season four, episode seven when the fabled (but actually real) Jersey Devil sang along with it.

Supernatural, a show famous for Dean Winchester's (Jensen Ackles) love of '80s music, played the song as the brothers sang along on their road trip. Arguably one of the most famous uses of a Bon Jovi song is in the first season of How I Met Your Mother as the first song in Barney Stinson's (Neil Patrick Harris) party playlist.

Bon Jovi has 13 albums that reached the Billboard 200 top 10. The band also won a Grammy in 2007 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for Who Says You Can't Go Home with Jennifer Nettles.

Bon Jovi 101

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will follow the band's highs, lows and “public moments of friction” through interviews with the band themselves, as well as lyrics, personal videos, unseen demos and previously unseen photos.

Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 and currently consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X and bassist Hugh McDonald. The band's original bassist Alex John Such left in 1994, while longtime guitarist and co-songwriter Richie Sambora left in 2013.

The band gained much of their prominence in the 1980s, culminating in their New Jersey Tour from 1988 to 1990. By the end of this, Bon Jovi had been touring for 16 months. After their final concert in Mexico, without plans for a future album, the band members simply went home and retreated to create their own projects.

However, in 1992 they returned with the album Keep the Faith, which earned double platinum. In 1994, they released their longest-charting single Always. After another hiatus, Bon Jovi came back in 2000 with Crush, with the lead single It's My Life, credited with introducing the band to the younger generation.

In 2006, the band was inducted in the the UK Music Hall of Fame. More than a decade later, in 2018, they were inducted in the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora were also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the same year, 2009.

The band's most recent release was a holiday-themed single Christmas Isn't Christmas last November. This is Bon Jovi's first since their 2020 album, 2020. The band has said that they're preparing for a new album coming out this year.

Fans will have to wait for that since there seems to be no chance that the band's lead singer, whose son is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, is taking a break from performing — even at the wedding.