In a heartwarming revelation, Millie Bobby Brown shed light on why her future father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, won't be gracing her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi with his musical talents.

The “Stranger Things” actress shared the endearing explanation during a recent appearance.

“I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone,” Millie expressed.

Milly Bobby also noted Jon's well-deserved break for her wedding with Jake. “I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break.”

The star also revealed the wedding preparations were notably stress-free. She attributed this ease to Jake's active involvement in the planning process, emphasizing that she has never felt alone in the journey.

While Jon won't be singing at the wedding, he is undeniably thrilled about the union between Millie and Jake.

In a previous interview, Jon shared his perspective on age and relationships, emphasizing the importance of finding the right partner and growing together. He also noted his support for his children's choices in life and love.

Millie and Jake's love story took a significant step forward in April when they announced their engagement. Their journey began two years prior when they first ignited romance rumors during a stroll in New York City.

As they prepare for their wedding, Millie and Jake seem committed to keeping their special day close to their hearts, away from the public eye.

For Millie Bobby Brown, with or without Jon Bon Jovi's performance, her wedding with Jake is something she will cherish for life.