Chad Stahelski, the director of the popular “John Wick” film franchise, has left fans excited by teasing a substantial number of planned films for the series, according to Inverse. While the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4” raised questions about the future of the franchise, Stahelski's recent comments suggest there's plenty more action to come.

In an interview with Inverse, Stahelski explained his enthusiasm for the series and revealed that he has extensive plans for the next chapters in the John Wick saga. He stated, “I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked.”

Stahelski emphasized that he isn't interested in creating films simply for financial gain, emphasizing the importance of a compelling story. He mentioned that Keanu Reeves, who portrays the titular character, would be open to returning for another installment if the right story emerges.

The director's comments highlight the creative freedom and support he and Reeves have received from the studio, allowing them to craft their own unique mythology within the John Wick universe. Stahelski's willingness to continue exploring the character's journey and expanding the franchise has fans eagerly anticipating what's to come.

While specific details about the future films remain under wraps, the prospect of multiple sequels promises more intense action and thrilling storytelling in the world of John Wick. As Stahelski's creative vision continues to evolve, fans can look forward to a bonkers number of action-packed adventures featuring the iconic hitman.