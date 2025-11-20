Mercedes Mone just keeps on adding title belts to her resume.

On Nov. 19, AEW hosted its three-hour special, the Dynamite and Collision show together. In the main event of Collision, Mercedes Moné faced Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s World TV Championship unification match. This match came after ‘The CEO' defeated Mina Shirakawa at AEW WrestleDream to win the interim ROH Women's World TV Championship.

Yesterday's win marked Moné's 11th simultaneous championship as she defeated Red Velvet to win the Unified ROH Women's World TV Championship. Shortly after, Moné took to social media to upload a brief video of her posing with all of her championships.

The former WWE star is now also set to face Kris Statlander at Full Gear 2025 for a chance to earn the Women's World Championship. Despite an unbeatable run, Moné had previously failed to win the World title from Toni Storm. Fans need to stay tuned to see if she finally wins her 12th consecutive title.

Here are all the championships currently held by the 33-year-old:

AEW TBS Championship

ROH Women's World Television Champion

APAC Women's Champion

WPW Women's Champion

BODYSLAM Women's Champion

DW Women's Champion

PTW Women's Champion

Bestya Women's Champion

CMLL World Women's Champion

EWA Women's Champion

RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion

Article Continues Below

Mercedes Moné gets honest about difference between AEW and WWE fans

Last year, while writing in her ‘Mone Mag' newsletter, Mercedes Moné decided to open up in detail about the difference between AEW and WWE fans.

“One of the many great things you learn at WWE is to respect and give back to the fans. You realize that you're nothing without them and to honor them as much as they honor you. Many outside our hotel waited all week just to snap a photo or meet their favorite talent. Even though sometimes it's tiring to greet them with all the training, travel, and commitments, I'm always really appreciative of how much they support us. I, therefore, do and did my best to accommodate, ” Moné wrote.

She further said: “Is there a difference between the AEW fans who camp out versus the WWE fans who stay outside? It didn't seem so. Both sets of fans are really hardcore and filled with love and passion for the art and just want the chance to connect with their favorite superstars.”

Mercedes Moné parted ways with WWE in 2022 before joining NJPW in 2023. After an almost year-long run at the Japanese promotion, Moné switched gears and joined All Elite Wrestling.