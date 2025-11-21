All Elite Wrestling EVP Kenny Omega has opened up about AJ Styles' role behind AEW's formation.

Almost six years ago, Tony Khan, alongside Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes, formed AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion soon skyrocketed in popularity and currently serves as one of the top promotions in the world. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Omega shared a truth bomb about AJ Styles' hidden contribution behind AEW's formation.

“AJ [Styles], having a keen sense of what’s best for business, knew exactly how to go along with it. In a way, by his turning his back and allowing for that moment to happen, whether he knows it or not, that led to the forming of The Elite,” claimed Omega.

Toward Styles' end of NJPW run, fans saw Omega dethrone him and replace Styles as the Bullet Club's leader. It significantly created one of pro-wrestling's landmark moments.

“Ultimately, it kind of led to AEW. Him being involved in our lives is very pivotal for the company and our careers, ” concluded Omega, citing the importance of the turn and the very formation of The Elite. For fans unaware, The Elite consisted of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are very close to reuniting ahead of Full Gear 2025.

While “The Cleaner” is set to continue his wrestling journey, AJ Styles is nearing his retirement date.

Article Continues Below

AEW announcer sings the praises of Kenny Omega

A few months ago, while speaking on his ‘Grilling JR' podcast, All Elite Wrestling announcer Jim Ross heaped praise on Kenny Omega, calling him the ‘best in-ring talent'.

“He's the best in-ring talent now that [Bryan Danielson] is on the sideline, taking a sabbatical, and maybe a long-term sabbatical, h*ll, I don't know. I think he's the next in line. I would think, and getting a healthy Kenny Omega back on your roster and back on your television show is a good thing,” Ross added.

Omega's wrestling comeback this year saw him beat Gabe Kidd after his battle with diverticulitis.