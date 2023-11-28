Carlos Boozer was once a cornerstone piece of a championship team at Duke. Now his sons Cameron and Cayden are considering going to Durham

It's been over twenty years since Carlos Boozer put on a Duke basketball jersey and took the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but fans of the Blue Devils are hoping and praying that not one, but two more Boozer's will soon be stepping onto Coach K Court.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are the twin sons of Carlos, and they are both highly-coveted prospects in the recruiting class of 2025. Naturally, given their father's affiliation with the program — Carlos spent three seasons at Duke, won a National Championship in 2001, and was named the ACC Tournament MVP in 2002 — there have been assumptions about whether the Boozer twins would attend Duke just as their father did. But following their official visits to Durham for Duke's showdown with Arizona, neither one of the Boozer twins was ready to commit to Duke, even though the visit went well.

“It’s Duke. It was a great visit,” Cameron Boozer told Travis Branham of 247Sports.”For me, it was just going on a visit but for my mom it was reminiscent because she went to college there too. It was very like a blast from the past for her. It's [my relationship with the staff] pretty good, too. We keep in contact a lot with that staff so we have a pretty good relationship.”

Cayden Boozer shared a similar sentiment.

“It was a great visit. Seeing a game at Cameron was something I never really experienced before or when I did I don't really remember it so seeing it and being able to experience it was a great experience for sure. Probably the game [was my favorite part]. The crowd was a really good crowd and even though they lost it was a really good game to watch. They're [the staff] great. They have been recruiting me since eighth grade and they have always been honest with me and I have always respected that from them.”

Despite the Boozer twins' connection with the program, the assumption around recruiting circles is that the Miami Hurricanes are the current favorite to land the brothers. The Boozers currently reside Miami and staying close to home has a certain appeal.

At the moment, Cameron Boozer is the #2 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and Cayden is not far off at #17, per rankings by 247Sports. If either one of the brothers committed to Duke, it would be a huge get for Jon Scheyer, who has so far done an adequate job stepping in and filling the shoes of Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski. But landing the tandem would not only do wonders for Duke's 2025-26 roster, it would provide long-time Blue Devils fans a flashback to a time when there was no greater powerhouse in college hoops than Duke.