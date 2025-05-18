May 18, 2025 at 10:53 AM ET

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is getting honored once again. Staley is headed to the International Basketball Federation's Hall of Fame, and the Gamecocks program is taking a moment to honor their coach.

“Hall of Fame status now international – congrats (Dawn Staley)!” the program said on X, formerly Twitter.

Staley was inducted in the FIBA Hall of Fame on Saturday. She is already a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Staley is a two-time FIBA World Cup winner, the school said in a release. She is also a three-time Olympic basketball champion. Staley has also coached South Carolina to multiple NCAA tournament appearances, and three national championships.

Staley joined former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and others in the FIBA HOF class this year.

Dawn Staley is one of the most successful coaches in women's basketball

Staley is one of the rare figures in basketball who has done well as both a player and coach. She's coached South Carolina to seven Final Fours during her tenure at the school.

Staley has racked up countless other accomplishments at South Carolina. She has won the SEC Tournament nine times, and been named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year twice. Staley has coached the Gamecocks since the 2008-09 season. Before that, she coached at Temple for eight seasons.

As a player, Staley also had incredible success. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star, playing for the Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets. She was named to the league's 10th Anniversary Team in 2006.

Staley played college basketball at Virginia, where she was named the ACC Tournament MVP in 1992.

The Gamecocks coach is also set to release a new book on May 20. It is an autobiography of her life, titled “Uncommon Favor.”

South Carolina women's basketball fans are cheering on their coach as she collects yet another honor.