Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is getting a quality player from the transfer portal. The Spartans are adding guard Divine Ugochukwu, per On3. Ugochukwu previously played for Miami in the ACC.

The former Miami player, who can play at both guard spots, averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds a game last season for the Hurricanes. He chose Michigan State over several other power 4 programs, including Texas Tech and USC.

Izzo now has three transfers headed to East Lansing this year, including Ugochukwu. Michigan State also has guard Trey Fort from Samford, and forward Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic.

Michigan State also has some four-star freshman prospects on the way, in two small forwards. They are Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Both players are ranked in the top 100 for the Class of 2025, per On3 college basketball recruiting rankings.

Michigan State, Tom Izzo look to build on last year's success

Izzo and his Spartans had an outstanding season in 2024-25. The Michigan State coach set the Big Ten record for most conference victories in men's basketball by a coach, surpassing the legendary Bob Knight.

Michigan State also made the NCAA tournament, but lost in the Elite Eight to the overall no. 1 seed Auburn. It was a tough ending for a very talented Michigan State squad that included star guard Jase Richardson.

Richardson is off to try and get drafted in the NBA, so Izzo needs to replace him. The addition of Ugochukwu will help fill the gap Richardson leaves in the backcourt.

Michigan State basketball is hoping to get Izzo one more national championship, before he retires from the game. The 70-year-old coach won one title with the school, back in the year 2000. He has been the head coach at the school since 1995.

Michigan State basketball fans will be watching closely as Izzo continues to build his roster for next year.