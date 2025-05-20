Florida basketball is throwing down a slam dunk in recruiting. The Gators got the pledge of star transfer guard Boogie Fland, per ESPN. Fland played last season for John Calipari at Arkansas.

Fland is one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. A potential NBA Draft pick, Fland decided to withdraw from the draft and return to college for next season.

The new Florida guard was part of Calipari's last recruiting class at Kentucky. Fland decided to de-commit from the Wildcats and follow Calipari to Arkansas last season. He is a former McDonald's All-American.

Fland played a key role on Calipari's first Razorbacks squad, who went to the Sweet 16 this past campaign. In Fayetteville, the guard averaged 13.5 points per game and 5.1 assists. He appeared in 21 games for the Razorbacks.

The young star can play either of the guard positions. He is originally from the Bronx borough of New York City.

Boogie Fland will likely start right away for Florida basketball

Fland's commitment to Florida is a huge addition for coach Todd Golden. Golden and the Gators just won the national championship at the NCAA tournament. Florida is looking to repeat as champions next year.

The new Gators guard logged some big minutes at Arkansas this past year. He scored in double-figures multiple times, including a January 11 game between Arkansas and Florida. Fland scored 15 points for the Razorbacks in that contest, while shooting 4-for-13 from the field.

Fland's shooting is an area where he will have to improve. He completed his first college season shooting less than 38 percent from the floor. In March Madness, Fland did even worse. He completed just 22 percent of his shots in the club's three March Madness games.

The new Florida guard though proved to be an unselfish player at Arkansas. He was a distributor, never afraid to get his teammates involved in the offense. Fland had a career-high 11 assists for Arkansas in a game against North Carolina A&T.

Fland sustained a hand injury, that kept him out of some games in the last campaign. When he returned to the Razorbacks, Calipari used him more as a reserve player.

Fland joins transfer guards Xaivian Lee and AJ Brown in the Florida backcourt for next season. Gators fans are excited to see what their new guards can do. All three players are listed as four-star transfers, per On3 basketball recruiting rankings.