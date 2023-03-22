15-year-old Cameron Boozer was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the state of Florida, according to an official announcement.

Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, is considered to be the top-ranked high school recruit in the class of 2025. A sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this past season as he led his school to a 26-4 record and Class 7A State Championship. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Boozer also excels off the court.

Not only does he have a 4.81 weighted GPA, but Boozer is also a student of the cello, a peer math tutor, and volunteers locally with the youth church service.

All in all, Boozer is an impressive young man, not just a celebrated NBA prospect.

An opposing coach from Palmetto High School would classify Boozer as “a generational talent.”

“He can pass, shoot and dribble incredibly well for a player his age and size,” the coach says.

2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham is among the recent players to be named Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida. A tough inside-out scorer, Boozer has ironically been compared to another first overall pick in Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Upon winning the award, Boozer would tell Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports that “it’s crazy to be included in such a talented group of players. All the past players have had great careers in the NBA, and it’s kind of surreal to be included in a list with all those guys.”

“I was definitely surprised,” Boozer admits.