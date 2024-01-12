Jadon Sancho is back in familiar territory, donning the Borussia Dortmund colors once again, and the English winger can't hide his joy

Jadon Sancho is back in familiar territory, donning the Borussia Dortmund colors once again, and the English winger can't hide his joy after a challenging stint at Manchester United, reported by GOAL. Following a loan move from Old Trafford, Sancho is eager to reignite his career, putting an end to a four-month first-team training hiatus.

The talented winger found himself on the sidelines at Manchester United during the early stages of the 2023-24 season, with manager Erik ten Hag raising concerns about his attitude and commitment. From mid-September, reports circulated that Sancho was excluded from the senior squad, relying on the club's academy facilities for his training needs.

Recognizing the need for a January transfer to rejuvenate his career, Sancho's former club, Borussia Dortmund, welcomed him back with open arms. The loan deal, extending until the end of the season without a purchase option, offers Sancho a chance to rediscover his form in familiar surroundings.

The 23-year-old is wasting no time proving his fitness, expressing his excitement with a heartfelt “good to be back on the pitch” message. Dortmund, where Sancho previously showcased his prowess with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances, provides the ideal setting for him to reignite the spark that prompted Manchester United to secure his services for £75 million ($96m) in 2021.

As Jadon Sancho grins ear to ear in Dortmund's training sessions, fans are hopeful that the winger will quickly recapture the form that made him one of Europe's most exciting prospects. With time still on his side, Sancho aims to make the most of this opportunity to fulfill his potential and contribute to Borussia Dortmund's success on the pitch.