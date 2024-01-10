Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has labeled Jadon Sancho as one of the club's "biggest transfer failures"

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has labeled Jadon Sancho as one of the club's “biggest transfer failures” as the winger edges closer to a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund, reported by GOAL.

Sancho's stint with the Red Devils has been marred by disappointment, and Saha, in a scathing assessment, attributes this to both the player's mindset and his inability to integrate into the squad. Saha expressed his disappointment, stating, “Jadon Sancho is one of Manchester United’s biggest transfer failures – you can't have that type of quality sidelined because of his mindset.”

The England international, who arrived at United with high expectations, struggled to secure a prominent role in the team. Starting just four Premier League matches under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sancho's trajectory was further disrupted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the squad.

Saha criticized Sancho's approach, highlighting the clash with manager Erik ten Hag as a pivotal moment. The player's absence from the first team, combined with a lack of playing time, prompted United to negotiate a loan move back to Dortmund.

United is set to cover a significant portion of Sancho's wages, with a modest €3m (£2.5m) loan fee. The hope is that Sancho's return to Dortmund will see him rediscover his form, potentially increasing his market value for a potential summer sale.

During his time at Manchester United, Sancho managed only 12 goals and six assists in two-and-a-half years, a stark contrast to his impactful spell at Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, where he contributed to 114 goals.

As Sancho prepares to make the move back to Dortmund, the Bundesliga side anticipates integrating him back into the squad gradually, with the possibility of him featuring in upcoming league fixtures after regaining peak fitness. The winger's departure from Manchester United signifies a challenging chapter that both the player and the club aim to overcome.