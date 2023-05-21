Augsburg and Dortmund meet in the German Bundesliga! Catch the Bundesliga odds series here, featuring our Augsburg-Dortmund prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Augsburg (9-7-16) looks to get more points, as a sixth-placed finish is still possible. The Fuggerstadter looks to secure three points with a win here at WWK Arena to avoid a relegation scare. Augsburg’s last game ended with a 3-2 defeat against VFL Bochum 1848.

Borussia Dortmund (21-4-7) is building up their winning ways, as they have a chance to get the top spot in the Bundesliga with a win here. BVB is on a six-game unbeaten run, which included a 5-2 home victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here are the Augsburg-Dortmund soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Augsburg-Dortmund Odds

FC Augsburg: +600

Borussia Dortmund: -310

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: -270

Under 2.5 Goals: +205

How to Watch Augsburg vs. Dortmund

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365, Onefootball

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Augsburg Can Beat Dortmund

Enrico Maassen’s side has been mediocre in its performance in this season of Bundesliga. Nine wins, seven draws, and 16 defeats gave Augsburg 34 points in the table, which makes them a candidate for relegation. A win here might just give Augsburg the boost it needs to gradually achieve a mid-table rise. Getting three points here will leapfrog them into 12th place, overtaking Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim.

Two wins, four draws, and four defeats in the last 10 games seem like a poor standard of performance for Augsburg. Their last win came against fourth-placed Union Berlin. Augsburg had 38% ball possession and 13 total shots during that match, but Dion Drena Beljo’s goal, courtesy of an assist from Ruben Vargas, was enough to get three points from one of the top teams in Germany. However, Augsburg should need to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Bochum. Augsburg got 45% ball possession, 15 total shots, two shots on target, and seven corner kicks in that match.

Right now, Augsburg’s 42 goals and 29 assists in 32 games are among the poorest records in the league, so they need to step up in their offensive game. As a squad, the Fuggerstädter will need to match or exceed their averages of 10.8 total shots, 3.2 shots on target, 5.0 corner kicks, and 32% ball possession per game. If they keep up this metric, they might just be able to escape relegation, which is currently occupied by Schalke, Stuttgart, and Hertha.

If there are any flashes of brilliance for this team, they can take inspiration from their previous face-off with Dortmund. Goals from Ermedin Demirovic, David Colina, and Arne Maier kept the game close for 76 minutes, not until a Giovanni Reyna goal at the 78th mark. Another positive aspect to look at for Augsburg is the team’s relatively young squad, as the club has an average player age of 25.9 years old. Ermedin Demirovic is only 24 years young with eight goals for the squad this season. Mergim Berisha leads the team with nine goals and four assists. Ruben Vargas has seven goal involvements for the team.

Vargas, Julian Baumgartlinger, Rafal Gikiewicz, Reece Oxford, Andre Hahn, and Tobias Strobl are absent from this game. Iago has a doubtful status while Robert Gumny is serving his suspension. Berisha, Beljo, and Demirovic are expected to lead the line for Augsburg.

Augsburg should try to improve on their six clean sheets as they head back to their home ground. Augsburg’s 6-4-6 home record is also being challenged here, where they have scored 16 times and surrendered 21 goals.

Why Dortmund Can Beat Augsburg

BVB currently sits second in the Bundesliga table, just one point away from league leaders Bayern Munchen and going ahead of RB Leipzig, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Leverkusen, and Wolfsburg. BVB’s run in the past six games of this tourney has been remarkable, as the team enjoyed wins over Gladbach, Wolfsburg, Frankfurt, and Union Berlin.

The BVB ranks second among German teams to field the most goals at 78, 12 behind the Bavarians. Dortmund’s 42 goals allowed are also in the top five of the league. Dortmund’s 7-3’6 away record will be tested here, where they have acquired 24 points and scored 25 goals. BVB is winless in their last four away games, losing to the Bavarians while getting draws with Schalke, Stuttgart, and Bochum.

With Bayern Munchen losing the last game against the Red Bulls, Edin Terzic’s squad has a chance to get on top of the Bundesliga ladder. The Black and Yellows are likely to field a 4-2-3-1 positioning in the game, but they will have to do well in this game without Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Soumalia Coulibaly, Julien Duranville, and Thomas Meunier. Mateu Morey is also doubtful heading into this match.

Sebastian Haller is expected to spearhead Dortmund’s offensive charge, while Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, and Emre Can are making improvements as the team’s midfielders. Nico Schlotterbeck and Raphael Guerreiro are also making waves as playmaking defenders for the club. Their 57.8% ball possession rate per game is one of the highest in the league, which has produced 78 goals, 56 coming from assists. Dortmund has a lot of offensive options, with the likes of Donyell Malen, Bellingham, Brandt, Haller, Giovanni Reyna, and Youssoufa Moukoko cracking more than seven goals. Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, and Niklause Sule are also good assist providers for the squad.

For the club to win this matchup, they must seek to lower their awful defensive displays. Dortmund concedes 1.3 goals, loses 138.9 possessions, and commits 9.6 fouls and 1.9 yellow cards per game. They should capitalize on improving defensive metrics where they shine, such as averages of 17.1 tackles, 8.8 interceptions, and 13.8 clearances per game.

Final Augsburg-Dortmund Prediction & Pick

Augsburg will be making it tough for Dortmund at home, but BVB will kick their way to a crucial win.

Final Augsburg-Dortmund Prediction & Pick: Borussia Dortmund (-310), Over 2.5 goals (-270)