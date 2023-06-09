The struggling Boston Red Sox are preparing to play the New York Yankees for the first time this season, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made several moves that will impact the team going forward. The two most impactful changes are reinstating outfielder Adam Duvall to the active list and placing pitcher Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/xwf2zWW1Z2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 9, 2023

Duvall was off to a sharp start in April with the Red Sox when he broke his wrist while diving after a fly ball in the outfield. He is in Friday night's starting lineup against the Bronx Bombers. Duvall had 4 home runs and 14 runs batted in during his first 8 games with the Red Sox prior to the injury.

Sale has struggled with a variety of injuries since the 2019 season, but he appeared to be healthy and was taking his regular turn in the Red Sox starting rotation this season. In addition to throwing his signature slider, Sale's velocity on his fastball returned to the 96-97 miles per hour range. However, he was forced out of his last start when his velocity dipped noticeably and he felt some shoulder difficulties.

Sale has a 5-2 record with a 4.58 ERA and has struck out 71 batters in 59 innings.

In addition to those two moves, the Red Sox promoted left-handed pitcher Joe Jacques to the major league roster from Triple A Worcester. Infielder Enmanuel Valdez was sent back to Worcester from the major league roster.

The Red Sox also designated left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody for assignment. Dermody was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in Thursday night's 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.