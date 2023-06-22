The Boston Red Sox woke up on Wednesday with a winning record over their first 74 games of the season, and stuck in the wrong division. The Red Sox are 11.5 games out of first place in an AL East that has been dominated by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manager Alex Cora and the team made a decision on talented pitcher Corey Kluber on Wednesday, deciding to place him on the injured list. Kluber is a three-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young winner. He currently has inflammation in his right shoulder, necessitating the move.

The right-hander has had a rough season so far for Boston. Kluber's three wins helped Cora reach a career milestone, but the wins have been marred by six losses. The Birmingham, Alabama native has struck out 42 batters in 55 innings, showing he still has talent.

As Kluber has faded, other Red Sox pitchers have picked up the slack. The team is 3rd in the MLB in pitching, and has at least two likely All-Stars on its roster.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A longtime ace for the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Kluber's career ERA is a sterling 3.44 over 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. Of those seasons, he has started 15 games or more eight separate times. In the other five seasons, he has started 12 games or less.

Needless to say, injuries are a common issue with Kluber. He was moved to the bullpen last month, and has been rumored as a potential candidate for being dropped from the team.

Cora and the Red Sox have been revitalized by their rivalry with the Yankees lately. With Kluber heading to the injured list, the hope is that the former Cleveland ace experience a revitalization of his own in preparation for a run at a title this fall.