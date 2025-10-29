More than a decade after their record-breaking showdown, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be preparing for another meeting inside the ring.

Reports from Ring Magazine and Sports Illustrated on October 27 revealed that both boxing icons are in discussions for a potential rematch in 2026, with Netflix considered a leading contender to stream the event. Their first fight, held in May 2015, drew over four million pay-per-view buys and ended with Mayweather winning by unanimous decision to maintain his perfect record.

Although the fight made history, many fans felt it arrived years too late. The delay in scheduling left viewers frustrated, and some believed Mayweather strategically waited until Pacquiao was past his prime. That skepticism has resurfaced online following the latest round of reports about a second fight.

Mayweather has not competed professionally since 2017 but has stayed active through a series of exhibition matches. Meanwhile, Pacquiao has re-emerged in the public eye for more than just fighting. His recent career move signals that his connection to boxing runs deeper than the ring itself.

Pacquiao Shows Respect to an Old Rival

Before speculation about another Mayweather bout began, Pacquiao had already made headlines. Earlier in October, he was appointed Vice President of the International Boxing Association, adding a new chapter to his storied career.

Days later, a video from the International Boxing Federation surfaced in which Pacquiao ranked top fighters across several categories. When asked about defense, jab, and footwork, he immediately mentioned Mayweather. For boxing IQ and toughness, he pointed to Juan Manuel Márquez, while Julio César Chávez earned his nod for knockout power. Asked who the greatest boxer ever was, Pacquiao confidently named himself.

The comments struck a chord with fans. Despite their heated rivalry, Pacquiao’s acknowledgment of Mayweather’s technical skill showed a level of appreciation rarely seen between competitors of their stature. The timing of his remarks, right before talk of a rematch, only added intrigue.

What a 2026 Rematch Could Mean

At 46, Pacquiao remains a draw. He fought WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw in July and has already announced plans to fight again in early 2026, potentially in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather, now 48, has been linked to a spring exhibition match against Mike Tyson, a bout that could serve as a tune-up before anything official with Pacquiao.

If their negotiations succeed, a second Pacquiao-Mayweather fight would be more than just a sequel. It would be a symbolic moment for two legends who defined boxing in their era, each still chasing one more night under the lights.