The long-anticipated boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis will no longer move forward following renewed assault allegations against Davis. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix jointly announced on November 3 that the event, originally set for November 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, has been officially canceled.

Official statement from MVP regarding the previously scheduled Jake Paul fight on November, 14th. pic.twitter.com/mZNIa4qtJo — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The bout was slated to be Jake Paul and Netflix’s second boxing event together, a major partnership that could’ve reshaped crossover combat sports. Paul’s brand, MVP, had worked closely with the streaming platform for months to stage what was expected to be a global spectacle.

But now, instead of ushering in a historic new era for boxing visibility, the focus has turned squarely to the fallout surrounding Davis and the future of Paul’s promotional ambitions.

“While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025,” MVP co-founder and CEO Nakisa Bidarian said in an official statement. “Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized.”

Industry Shock and Immediate Repercussions

The abrupt cancellation sent shockwaves through the boxing and entertainment industries. For Netflix, it was supposed to be another major step forward following its “Netflix Cup” and live sports experiments earlier this year. For Paul, a chance to test himself against one of boxing’s most polarizing and talented figures – Davis, a multi-division champion – was derailed just weeks before fight night.

According to sources close to MVP, the decision was made after what they described as “a series of troubling developments” linked to Davis’s legal issues and erratic behavior during fight preparations. Amid resurfaced assault accusations and unprofessional conduct reports, MVP determined the partnership could not continue in good faith.

Gervonta Davis is accused of attacking, choking, and kidnapping his ex-partner in a new lawsuit filed over an October 27 incident. 😳 pic.twitter.com/TFsVTLON8R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 30, 2025

Jake Paul, never one to stay quiet, addressed the situation directly on X (formerly Twitter) with an emotionally charged post that left little room for interpretation.

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage,” Paul wrote. “Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.”

Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Paul went on to elaborate that his company stands for women and integrity, stating his refusal to give “a woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account.” He apologized to his team and the undercard fighters for the lost opportunity, noting the months of preparation, investment, and sacrifice that had gone into promoting the now-canceled event.

“It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power,” Paul continued. “As for me, it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”

The fight’s scrapping will have ripple effects throughout the sport. MVP confirmed that all ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within 14 to 21 days, while customers who bought tickets through secondary markets have been urged to contact their platforms directly.

For undercard fighters, the cancellation is a major setback. Rising prospects and seasoned vets alike were expecting international exposure on one of 2025’s most high-profile combat cards. MVP officials said the company remains committed to rebooking those athletes on future events.

Internally, the focus for both MVP and Netflix has shifted toward organizing a new event in late 2025, still headlined by Paul. The identity of his next opponent remains speculative, though several names — including past rival Nate Diaz, and even a professional boxer ranked in the top ten — have emerged as possibilities.

Despite the controversy, MVP’s public statement was measured and professional, in contrast to Paul’s fiery response. The company thanked its partners, sponsors, and fans “for their patience and continued support” while promising a major 2025 announcement. It’s unclear whether Netflix will continue pursuing a boxing partnership with Davis in the future.

A Turning Point for Paul and MVP

For Jake Paul, this episode marks another defining chapter in his evolution from internet sensation to full-fledged boxer and promoter. Over the past three years, he’s balanced in-ring performance with a growing business empire under MVP, producing major events that blend sports entertainment and competitive boxing.

His stance on withdrawing from the fight rather than continuing despite the controversy underscores how Paul views his role not just as a boxer, but as a brand builder with a message. He has repeatedly stated that MVP aims to bring “credibility, consistency, and fairness” to boxing — principles that he believes must extend beyond the ring itself.

Still, the challenge remains: how to maintain momentum amid disappointment. The canceled bout was expected to cap an ambitious year for Paul, who entered 2025 riding a string of wins and aiming for legitimacy against recognized professional fighters. The cancellation, though justified in his eyes, delays that validation.

For now, both MVP and Netflix are focused on salvaging the partnership and delivering a major 2025 event that brings credibility back to the table. As Bidarian said, “Our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025.”

That next headlining act — and who stands across from Paul in the ring — will determine whether this setback becomes a stumble or a statement about the kind of legacy he’s trying to build in the new era of crossover boxing.