Professional boxer and internet personality Jake Paul boasts a 12-1 record through a career that began back in January 2020. Since making his debut against AnEsonGib, he has gone from strength to strength and is currently ranked No. 14 in the WBA cruiserweight division.

However, while his career has undoubtedly been on the up, he has also received consistent criticism due to allegations of steroid usage. So much so that he has now decided to hit back at the claims, even promising legal action.

“They’re going to have to say there’s some crazy excuse. Fights are rigged, they can’t use the steroid excuse because we have full on random drug testing at anytime. They can literally knock on my door right now,” he explained during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

Paul is set to take on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout scheduled for November 15 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. He referenced Piers Morgan’s earlier comments and subsequent retraction, promising more lawsuits in the future.

“More lawsuits are coming for these people who are lying on my name because it’s just simply not true and we’re willing to prove that in court. But I’m actually flattered that the only thing that people can chalk up these wins to is that the fights are rigged because it’s honestly the greatest compliment,” Paul said.

The Paul-Davis bout will be a catch-weight of 195 pounds for 10 three-minute rounds on November 14th. The 28-year-old stands at 6'1” while Davis, who is 5’5, weighs in at just 135 pounds. Davis, who is the current world titleholder at 135 pounds, boasts a 30-1 pro record, which means that any result will lead to only a second professional loss for either boxer.

Regardless, Paul, who started his career as a YouTuber, appears intent on hitting back at any claims suggesting the use of steroids, something he has denied despite repeated allegations from a variety of sources.