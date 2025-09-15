Boxing has been around and has been producing great fighters for well over a century. A number of all-time great boxers have emerged throughout the years, including Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Henry Armstrong, Joe Louis, and Mike Tyson. Some fans and critics alike claimed that the sport would start to fall off during the 21st century, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, each of the five highest-grossing boxing bouts ever occurred in the years since 2000.

Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis, Floyd Mayweather vs. Oscar De La Hoya, Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez, Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, and Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao are those five super fights that everybody tuned in to watch. Alvarez just fought again in one of the biggest boxing matches in history. Alvarez lost to Terence Crawford in a fight that catapulted the latter's legacy into legend status. So, where do Alvarez and Crawford rank among the best boxers of the 21st century?

Note: Only production from 2000 to 2025 will count for this list. An elite boxer from the '90s can appear on this list, but their 20th-century production won't have any bearing here.

10. Bernard Hopkins

Bernard Hopkins turned 35 years old at the turn of the century. He had 10 IBF Middleweight Championship title defenses that don't count on this list, but somehow Hopkins got even better during the 21st century. Hopkins won 10 more middleweight title defenses to extend his consecutive streak defending the belt to 20.

He'd then move up to light heavyweight and become the oldest boxing champion ever at 46 years old. He'd reign supreme in that weight class until he was 49 years and 94 days old. Hopkins' longevity is unmatched, as he held titles 19 years apart. Hopkins had a 55-8-2 record overall, but his slightly less impressive record of 19-6-1 record from 2000-2016 holds him back in these rankings.

9. Juan Manuel Marquez

Juan Manuel Marquez formed one-half of one of the greatest boxing rivalries ever. Had scorecards been more favorable to him, Manuel Marquez would be remembered in a much brighter light than he is. This rivalry came against Pacquiao, whom he had a draw against in their first fight, and lost to each of the next two times they met up.

Each of those decisions was considered controversial. Manuel Marquez got his redemption with a knockout win in their fourth meet-up, though. However, Manuel Marquez's career was so much more than just a famous rivalry. He was 56-7-1 overall with championships in four weight classes. Some of Manuel Marquez's production did come in the '90s, but the vast majority of his production happened in the 21st century.

Tyson Fury is certainly one of the most famous boxers of the 21st century, and perhaps even the most dangerous to put on the gloves during that time span. He was bested twice by Oleksandr Usyk, which holds him back a little in these rankings, but more on that later. Fury had a 34-2-1 record with 24 knockouts before recently retiring, although a comeback shouldn't be fully ruled out.

Fury was never a boxer who looked like he was in shape, but he was incredibly fast for a 6-foot-9 monster who looked like somebody who should be lumbering and stiff. He also struggled with bouts of alcohol/ drug abuse and depression after winning heavyweight titles in 2015. Those issues held Fury out of the ring during his prime, and had these life struggles not limited him, there is no telling how great he could have become. However, Fury also had one of the greatest comebacks ever when he won the trilogy against Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King's resilience and ability to defy expectations are what made him one of the greatest heavyweights ever. Had Fury not lost his two most recent bouts, he would have ranked much higher on this list.

7. Andre Ward

Andre Ward retired at just the age of 33 with a perfect 32-0 record. That makes him one of the biggest “what-if” boxers ever, but he accomplished quite a lot before putting the gloves down. The long-time Super Middleweight Champion retired as the Light Heavyweight Champion.

Ward was disciplined and technical and had a great jab. The biggest blemish on his resume was a controversial decision victory over Sergey Kovalev, but he erased any uncertainty by knocking him out in the rematch.

6. Naoya Inoue

Although Crawford's recent win may allow him to supplant Naoya Inoue, the Japanese boxer is currently ranked second in ESPN's pound-for-pound boxing rankings. Great boxers are often cautious at the highest level of the sport, but Inoue combines an entertaining and aggressive style with dominance like few before him.

Inoue is 30-0, and his opponents have fallen face-first on the canvas in 27 of those bouts. Inoue has been the undisputed champion at both bantamweight and now junior featherweight. His punching power in lighter weight classes is truly remarkable. At just 32 years old, “The Monster” has plenty of time to climb up these rankings, too.

5. Canelo Alvarez

Despite his loss against Crawford, where he was the favorite and the bigger boxer, Alvarez still has claim as one of the greatest boxers in history, let alone during the 21st century. Alvarez accomplished so much at a young age. By the time he took on Mayweather at just 23 years old, Alvarez was already 42-0-1. Mayweather was 13 years older and had just two more wins without a loss at the time.

Now, Alvarez is 63-3-2. That type of activity and dominance is exceptionally rare in the modern era. Alvarez has an iron chin, as he has never been knocked out before. He has also been a champion at four divisions, including earning undisputed status at super middleweight. Alvarez is truly the biggest boxing star in the years since Mayweather, but his high-profile losses keep him outside of the top three for the best boxers of the 21st century.

4. Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk has been unstoppable during the entirety of his boxing career. Usyk is 24-0, with recent wins coming over Daniel Dubois, Fury, and Anthony Joshua, the latter two of whom he bested twice. Those wins all came at the most prestigious boxing division: heavyweight. Usyk currently holds all four major heavyweight belts. Usyk also had success at cruiserweight, where he had six title defenses. Furthermore, Usyk won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

3. Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford is one of the most unheralded boxing legends ever. The spotlight finally found him when he bested Alvarez on Sept. 13, 2025. With a super fight win officially under his belt, there is no telling how high Crawford will soar. The boxer nicknamed Bud is now 41-0.

Crawford joined Henry Armstrong as the second-ever undisputed three-weight champion with his win over Alvarez. He is also just the sixth quintuple champion ever. Not only was his signature win against Alvarez against a legend, but it came at a division that is 33 pounds heavier than where he started his career. Crawford's boxing is crisp, quick, and powerful, regardless of what weight class he is in. He could very well push Mayweather's 50-0 record by the end of his career, because he really has shown no signs of slowing down.

2. Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is a fighter's fighter. He competed at a high level in eight different divisions, even winning world titles in a record eight different weight classes. Seven of those weight classes he conquered during the 21st century. Really, the only thing preventing Pacquiao from taking the number one spot among the best 21st-century boxers is the fact that he lost to Mayweather, but the outcome may have been different had the two legends fought sooner.

Pacquiao is 46 years old, but he nearly bested Mario Barrios for the Welterweight Championship this year. Pacquiao fights with ruthless aggression, and he really doesn't care who stands opposite of him in the ring.

1. Floyd Mayweather

No fighter has won more matches without ever suffering a loss than Mayweather. Money finished his career with a perfect 50-0 record. His patented Philly Shell defense made him arguably the greatest defensive boxer ever, and his counterpunching always put opponents at risk of crumbling to the canvas.

Mayweather has often been criticized for hand-picking his opponents and avoiding fellow stars at their peak, but his resume certainly includes some notable wins. He beat Pacquiao, Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Miguel Cotto, all of whom were among the best boxers of Mayweather's era.

Mayweather knew how to sell a fight, evidenced by the bout against UFC star Conor McGregor. He always backed up his talk, too. Another five-division champion, Mayweather excelled at dodging punches and making opponents pay for mistakes. He is arguably the most important figure to boxing since Muhammad Ali. Mayweather will soon be taking on fellow retired legend Mike Tyson.