Oscar De La Hoya didn’t miss his shot to troll Canelo Alvarez after Terence Crawford shocked the boxing world with a dominant victory, per Complex.

On September 13, Crawford jumped two weight classes to face Alvarez and walked away with a unanimous decision win. The historic result not only altered the pound-for-pound rankings but also gave De La Hoya, Alvarez’s former promoter, fresh ammo in their long-running feud.

Within minutes of the scorecards being read, De La Hoya pulled out his phone and posted a gleeful video. Laughing into the camera, he shouted, “I told you m************! What did you just watch? I only speak the facts!” His shirt, reading “Eat More Meat,” mocked Alvarez’s past failed drug test, making the trolling even sharper.

De La Hoya predicted it all along

Before the fight, De La Hoya had already been stirring the pot with his analysis. He outlined multiple scenarios, from Crawford boxing circles around Alvarez like Floyd Mayweather once did, to Alvarez landing a late knockout. He even said flatly, “Canelo cannot handle boxers. That’s the bottom line, because he’s too heavy on his feet.”

De La Hoya believed Crawford’s discipline would decide the fight. “If Canelo doesn’t knock him out in the 7th through 10th rounds, Crawford is going to box his ears off,” he explained. By fight night, that prediction looked prophetic. Crawford never let Alvarez find a rhythm, frustrating him with speed and footwork.

The bad blood between Alvarez and De La Hoya goes back years. After once enjoying a strong partnership, their relationship broke down with lawsuits, public insults, and bitter interviews. Saturday’s upset gave De La Hoya another chance to twist the knife. He didn’t hesitate, capping his celebrations with another post: “I’ve been telling you guys! See you Thursday.”

Alvarez may look to regroup and reclaim his status, but for now, Crawford’s star has never shined brighter, and De La Hoya’s laughter echoes just as loud.