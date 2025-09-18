Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is set for a sporting spectacle on December 27, 2025, as Naoya Inoue, Japan’s undisputed super bantamweight king, headlines a historic boxing card at Mohammed Abdo Arena—Ring V: Night of the Samurai. This blockbuster event, announced by HE Turki Alalshikh and streaming globally on DAZN as well as Lemino in Japan, marks not only Inoue’s first Saudi appearance but also showcases a stacked lineup featuring the cream of Japanese boxing talent.

The Night of the Samurai is coming… Japan against the world 🥷🇯🇵

The Ring V: Night of the Samurai

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso ⚔️

A stacked undercard and a battle of honor and power in the heart of Riyadh 🔥 ⏰ 27 December 2025

📍 Mohammed Abdo Arena – Riyadh#NightOfTheSamurai… pic.twitter.com/0twh5PmquE — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Inoue, now 31-0 with a staggering 27 knockouts, continues to defend his legacy as arguably the greatest Japanese boxer in history. Fresh off a dominant unanimous decision win over Murodjon Akhmadaliev to retain his undisputed title, Inoue sets his sights on the next challenger: Alan “Rey” Picasso. The Mexican, ranked No.1 by the WBC at 122 pounds and boasting an impressive 32-0-1 record, poses an intriguing stylistic test. Picasso’s recent majority decision victory over Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda only raised his stock, making this headline clash not just a battle for belts but a true meeting of unbeatens at the peak of their abilities.

Night of Champions: Nakatani, Teraji and a World-Class Undercard

The excitement does not end with the main event. The undercard is an epic showcase for Japanese boxing, with storylines that could headline their own cards. Junto Nakatani, now 31-0 with 24 stoppages and already a three-weight world champion, will make his anticipated super bantamweight debut. Nakatani has completed his sweep of the bantamweight division, unifying the WBC and IBF belts before officially vacating to move up and face Mexico’s dangerous Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs). Hernandez, ranked top ten by The Ring, the WBC, and the WBO, comes in after a convincing decision against Azat Hovhannisyan and brings heavy hands in a bout that may immediately shape the division.

Kenshiro Teraji, a long-reigning former unified champion known as “The Amazing Boy,” returns seeking redemption after narrowly losing his flyweight titles to Ricardo Sandoval. He now battles Mexico’s Willibaldo Garcia Perez—fresh off his first world title win in May—looking to reestablish himself as one of the world’s best light flyweights. Teraji’s ring intelligence, technical prowess, and sharp volume punching have made him a fixture among the elite, and his comeback is among the night’s must-watch storylines.

The bill is further elevated by the rising star Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs), set to face WBA lightweight No.4 and undefeated Cuban Armando Martinez (16-0, 15 KOs) in what could evolve into a title eliminator. The Tsutsumi brothers, Reito (3-0, 2 KOs) and Hayato (8-0, 5 KOs), complete the lineup, putting their undefeated records on the line against Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana and Britain’s seasoned James Dickens, respectively.

Global Stakes, Historic Pride

The Riyadh event is not merely another fight card—it is a cultural and athletic showcase signifying Saudi Arabia’s swelling investment in global boxing and the unprecedented globalization of the sport. For Japanese fighters, the night represents more than individual glory; it is a statement that their nation stands among boxing’s premier powerhouses.

For Inoue, the stakes are both sporting and symbolic. He enters as a generational talent, often referenced in pound-for-pound debates and regularly drawing comparisons to legends beyond Japan’s borders. Facing Picasso, another unbeaten phenom with Mexican fighting pride behind him, Inoue’s Saudi debut is a global event. Picasso, meanwhile, comes to Riyadh with nothing to lose and everything to gain, knowing that dethroning a pound-for-pound icon would instantly propel his name into the boxing mainstream.

Elsewhere, Nakatani’s super bantamweight debut could determine if the division’s future features the mouth-watering all-Japanese matchup with Inoue fans have speculated about for years. Teraji’s comeback is fraught with legacy implications: a triumphant return could set up yet another title run and further entrench his name in Japan’s boxing pantheon.

As for the undercard, the paths of Japan’s emerging talents will intersect with proven global campaigners. Every matchup, from Imanaga to the Tsutsumi brothers, carries elements of the new wave meeting tradition-rich opposition.

Ring V: Night of the Samurai is an evening engineered for drama, history, and high stakes. With Naoya Inoue at the helm—an athlete whose combination of technical mastery, ferocious power, and championship mentality remains unmatched—Riyadh’s winter boxing festival could become one of the sport’s most significant nights in 2025. As boxing’s eyes focus on Mohammed Abdo Arena, expect fireworks, legacy-defining performances, and a celebration of the fighting spirit that unites Japan and the world.